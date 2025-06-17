There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny





But I'm not here today to focus (much) on the branding subtlety of a handset some of you might instantly associate with T-Mobile rather than Donald Trump and the President's far less subtle Trump Mobile alternative for the likes of T-Mobile But I'm not here today to focus (much) on the branding subtlety of a handset some of you might instantly associate withrather than Donald Trump and the President's far less subtle Trump Mobile alternative for the likes of Verizon AT&T , and yes,





Instead, I'm going to quickly try to identify the biggest warning signs surrounding The Trump Organization's newest business ventures and any reasons I can find to be optimistic about these projects... now that the official website is actually functional

Big promises, even bigger question marks





Like I said, we shouldn't be surprised that POTUS is taking matters into his own hands in the war against foreign manufacturing , but if you're the least bit familiar with how today's mobile industry works, you'll instantly realize how unrealistic it is to promise a "MADE IN THE USA" (in all caps, of course) phone when you have zero experience in the field.

I'm not sure Google or Motorola could pull off such a task (unless Trump forces them with a 1000 percent tariff or something), while analysts estimated just a couple of months ago that an iPhone manufactured stateside from scratch would have to cost around $3,500 to be (barely) profitable for Apple





But here's where I stop taking Trump's "game-changing" efforts in the smartphone market any more seriously than those "Digital Trading Card NFTs" released by the 47th President of the United States a few years back (yes, that was real life too). Absolutely everyone knows that there's no way the T1 Phone will be "made in the USA" (with or without caps), and that includes Eric Trump





Eric Trump, June 16, 2025





Why promise something that you can't deliver? Perhaps to justify an artificially inflated $499 price point. What happens when the T1 Phone starts shipping and it will become even clearer that the device is in fact made in China, Vietnam, or maybe India? I have no idea, but my popcorn is ready, as I know Eric's explanations will be pure entertainment. At least as entertaining as seeing the T1 Phone slated for an August release on the Trump.com website and September 2025 availability on the official Trump Mobile platform while knowing full well that both ETAs are actually highly unrealistic.

Is there any reason to be excited about Trump Mobile?





In theory, yes. For instance, The Trump Organization's "transformational, new cellular service" claims to match the nation's "three major carriers" in terms of both 5G availability and speed, which sounds great. It may even be true, but at the end of the day, Trump Mobile seems to be little more than a rebrand of a teeny-tiny MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) called Liberty Mobile Wireless.



Unfortunately, there's no way to know if Liberty has more customers than employees at least, but it feels... unwise to pay $47.47 (plus tax) a month for the wireless services of such a shady enterprise. Yes, The 47 Plan includes a lot of neat stuff, from unlimited talk, texts, and data to international calling to "100 destinations" and unlimited 24/7/365 "telehealth via video or phone", but you know where you can get similar features and perks (minus the last one)?













Let's be real, if any other industry newcomer came out with a $499 smartphone with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support, and an unspecified processor in this day and age, you'd either be mocking them out of the market or shrugging your shoulders in complete indifference. One thing you definitely wouldn't do is give them $100 to secure your place in front of the line for a gold-coated phone with the American flag ineptly Photoshopped on its back in the lone official promotional "picture", now, would you?





A lot of jokes can be made (and some have already garnered a lot of social media reactions) on Trump Mobile's advertised coverage or shady privacy policy , but humor aside, you should really treat this venture with caution and think long and hard before putting a pre-order in. After all, why not just wait until August or September and at least check out a few more product images (ideally, starring the actual product) first? Maybe even shop around a little for more competitive wireless plans.

