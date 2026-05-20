Samsung just dodged a $20 billion disaster with hours to spare
The walkout that threatened your next phone's price got called off at the last second.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung just spent months staring down a walkout that could have blown a $20 billion hole in its business, and the whole thing got defused with the clock practically at zero.
Samsung is also bumping the basic incentive to 1.5%, which pushes the total payout ratio to 12%. That special bonus pays out entirely in treasury shares, with some locked up so members can't sell right away.
Both sides committed to running this structure for 10 years, with bonuses kicking in whenever the company clears a minimum operating profit. Members vote from Friday through Monday (May 27), and a yes locks in the wage negotiations for good.
The timing was brutal, too. Memory prices have already gone vertical, with Samsung hiking RAM costs by up to 60% during the AI server gold rush. That crunch is a big reason the Galaxy S26 landed $100 pricier than its predecessor.
With factories staying open through the vote, there's no fresh shock stacked on top of an already-strained supply.
So no, I'm not throwing confetti just yet. This is still a tentative deal until that May 27 vote clears, and the bonus-cap fight that kicked all this off got papered over for a decade rather than truly settled.
For now, though, the chips keep flowing, and that's the win buyers actually needed.
If you want more hot takes, opinions, and behind-the-scenes coverage like this, come follow me over on X and Threads.
Samsung pulls the strike back from the brinkHours before a total strike was set to begin on Thursday (May 21), Samsung Electronics and its largest workers' union reached a tentative agreement, according to a new report. The walkout is suspended, and union members will vote on the deal instead.
We've been following this one for a while, from the pre-strike rally that pulled in tens of thousands of workers back in April, to the pay-raise talks that fell apart just last week. A government-mediated session, run by the country's Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, is what finally cracked it open.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
What the workers actually gotThe deal centers on the DS division, the part of Samsung that makes its chips. A new special management performance bonus gets created there, funded by 10.5% of business performance indicators that both sides agreed on.
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Both sides committed to running this structure for 10 years, with bonuses kicking in whenever the company clears a minimum operating profit. Members vote from Friday through Monday (May 27), and a yes locks in the wage negotiations for good.
How has the memory chip crunch changed the way you shop for a phone?
Why this matters far beyond KoreaHere's the part that hits your wallet: Samsung makes the overwhelming majority of its memory chips in South Korea, so any production stoppage there bleeds straight into the global supply chain. We laid out just days ago how this could affect your wallet.
The timing was brutal, too. Memory prices have already gone vertical, with Samsung hiking RAM costs by up to 60% during the AI server gold rush. That crunch is a big reason the Galaxy S26 landed $100 pricier than its predecessor.
With factories staying open through the vote, there's no fresh shock stacked on top of an already-strained supply.
What this fix really means for buyersSelfishly, this is good news for anyone shopping for a phone in 2026. A halted chip line would have poured gasoline on a fire that's already burning, and the last thing this market needs is another excuse for prices to climb.
I'll be honest, the RAMpocalypse genuinely soured the whole flagship category for me. Back when I was carrying the Galaxy S26 Ultra, that $100 bump felt less like a premium and more like a tax on a problem I never created.
So no, I'm not throwing confetti just yet. This is still a tentative deal until that May 27 vote clears, and the bonus-cap fight that kicked all this off got papered over for a decade rather than truly settled.
For now, though, the chips keep flowing, and that's the win buyers actually needed.
If you want more hot takes, opinions, and behind-the-scenes coverage like this, come follow me over on X and Threads.
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