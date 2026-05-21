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Samsung's latest phone idea has me intrigued, and a little scared

I have been burned before, so I am not getting attached this time.

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Johanna Romero
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Samsung Galaxy Z Series
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Samsung Galaxy Z Rollable concept
Samsung Galaxy Z Rollable concept | Image by XLeaks7/WearView
Samsung built the foldable phone market out of nothing, so when it quietly files paperwork for the next strange thing, it pays to look.

What Samsung just patented

A new report points to a fresh Samsung patent, and it shows the company still has not let go of the rollable phone dream. The filing lays out two separate ideas for a phone with a screen that grows on demand.

The first one is the version we have seen floating around for years. It looks like a normal phone at rest, then stretches wider until it lands closer to a Galaxy Z Fold 7 than a regular Galaxy S26.

The second idea is the one that made me sit up. When the phone is closed, the display hides away completely inside the body to cut down on damage, and pulling at both ends rolls a screen out into view.



Samsung also describes sensors that track how far the screen has been pulled and how fast, which would let the software resize the interface on the fly. You can read the patent in full on the USPTO site.

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Why a rollable phone matters

The pitch solves a real problem: people want a small phone in their pocket and a big screen in their hands, and they refuse to choose. A rollable splits the difference with a single panel, which keeps it more compact than a foldable leaning on two halves and a hinge.

This is not a one-off doodle, either. We saw Samsung show off a slidable concept that grows from a tiny 5.1-inch handset into a 6.7-inch phone, so the ambition is real and ongoing.

The catch is the same one it has always been. A patent is a claim on an idea, not a promise of a product, and the rollable space is littered with concepts from Oppo, LG, and Motorola that never became phones you could buy.

What would it actually take for you to buy a rollable phone?
2 Votes


What I think

I want this phone to exist. The hidden-screen version especially feels like the rare gadget concept that is genuinely new instead of another spec bump, and Samsung clearly has the display muscle to attempt it.

Here is where I get nervous, though. Samsung spent years teasing a tri-fold and getting fans invested while it patented mechanism after mechanism. Given the fate of the Tri-Fold (at least here in the U.S.) and what we ended up getting as the final product, I have learned not to fall for a sketch in a filing.

So I am intrigued, not sold. If Samsung wants my money on a Galaxy Z Roll, it can earn it by shipping one, because I am done getting attached to phones that live and die inside a PDF.

Want more hot takes and behind-the-scenes coverage? Catch me on X and Threads.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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