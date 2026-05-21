Samsung's latest phone idea has me intrigued, and a little scared
I have been burned before, so I am not getting attached this time.
Samsung Galaxy Z Rollable concept | Image by XLeaks7/WearView
Samsung built the foldable phone market out of nothing, so when it quietly files paperwork for the next strange thing, it pays to look.
The second idea is the one that made me sit up. When the phone is closed, the display hides away completely inside the body to cut down on damage, and pulling at both ends rolls a screen out into view.
Samsung also describes sensors that track how far the screen has been pulled and how fast, which would let the software resize the interface on the fly. You can read the patent in full on the USPTO site.
The catch is the same one it has always been. A patent is a claim on an idea, not a promise of a product, and the rollable space is littered with concepts from Oppo, LG, and Motorola that never became phones you could buy.
Here is where I get nervous, though. Samsung spent years teasing a tri-fold and getting fans invested while it patented mechanism after mechanism. Given the fate of the Tri-Fold (at least here in the U.S.) and what we ended up getting as the final product, I have learned not to fall for a sketch in a filing.
Want more hot takes and behind-the-scenes coverage? Catch me on X and Threads.
What Samsung just patentedA new report points to a fresh Samsung patent, and it shows the company still has not let go of the rollable phone dream. The filing lays out two separate ideas for a phone with a screen that grows on demand.
The first one is the version we have seen floating around for years. It looks like a normal phone at rest, then stretches wider until it lands closer to a Galaxy Z Fold 7 than a regular Galaxy S26.
The second idea is the one that made me sit up. When the phone is closed, the display hides away completely inside the body to cut down on damage, and pulling at both ends rolls a screen out into view.
Front and back of a patent concept of the Samsung Galaxy Z Rollable. | Images by XLeaks7/WearView
Samsung also describes sensors that track how far the screen has been pulled and how fast, which would let the software resize the interface on the fly. You can read the patent in full on the USPTO site.
Recommended For You
Patent drawings of Samsung Galaxy Z Rollable. | Image by USPTO/WearView
Why a rollable phone mattersThe pitch solves a real problem: people want a small phone in their pocket and a big screen in their hands, and they refuse to choose. A rollable splits the difference with a single panel, which keeps it more compact than a foldable leaning on two halves and a hinge.
This is not a one-off doodle, either. We saw Samsung show off a slidable concept that grows from a tiny 5.1-inch handset into a 6.7-inch phone, so the ambition is real and ongoing.
The catch is the same one it has always been. A patent is a claim on an idea, not a promise of a product, and the rollable space is littered with concepts from Oppo, LG, and Motorola that never became phones you could buy.
What would it actually take for you to buy a rollable phone?
What I thinkI want this phone to exist. The hidden-screen version especially feels like the rare gadget concept that is genuinely new instead of another spec bump, and Samsung clearly has the display muscle to attempt it.
Here is where I get nervous, though. Samsung spent years teasing a tri-fold and getting fans invested while it patented mechanism after mechanism. Given the fate of the Tri-Fold (at least here in the U.S.) and what we ended up getting as the final product, I have learned not to fall for a sketch in a filing.
So I am intrigued, not sold. If Samsung wants my money on a Galaxy Z Roll, it can earn it by shipping one, because I am done getting attached to phones that live and die inside a PDF.
Want more hot takes and behind-the-scenes coverage? Catch me on X and Threads.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: