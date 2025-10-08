I cover Prime Day every year: here are my top 5 tablet deals this October Prime Day
October Prime Day 2025 has brought a wave of unmissable tablet deals. These are the five offers I’d totally jump on if I were in the market for a new slate.
I’m quite pleased with the October Prime Day tablet deals the event has brought this year. As someone who covers every Prime Day in October, I was excited to see that the OnePlus Pad 3 is selling for a whopping $105 off, dropping it to a new all-time low.
The iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is another hot pick this October Prime Day, as Amazon has slashed a whopping $120 off its price. And just like the OnePlus Pad 3, Apple’s compact powerhouse is also selling at its lowest price ever.
The iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is another hot pick this October Prime Day, as Amazon has slashed a whopping $120 off its price. And just like the OnePlus Pad 3, Apple's compact powerhouse is also selling at its lowest price ever.
So, obviously, you’re in for a treat if you’re in the market for a new tablet this October Prime Day. And while that’s definitely a good thing, it might make finding the perfect tablet a bit of a challenge. After all, with so many heavily discounted options, choosing just one can be tough. That’s why I’ve decided to share my top five tablet deals this October Prime Day and explain which ones I’d grab if I were shopping for a new slate.
My top 5 October Prime Day tablet deals at a glance
- Galaxy Tab S10+ — the Android-powered premium tablet I'd get
- OnePlus Pad 3 — the tablet that offers the biggest bang for the buck
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) — the best affordable tablet this Prime Day
- iPad Mini (A17 Pro) — best October Prime Day iPad deal
- Pixel Tablet — the mid-range slate to get this October Prime Day
Galaxy Tab S10+ if I were looking for a big premium tablet
My top choice for a high-end premium tablet with a large display is the Galaxy Tab S10+. Since Samsung didn’t release a “Plus” version of the Galaxy Tab S11, last year’s model is the one to get if you want a stunning 12.4-inch display and an immense amount of power.
With its Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the tablet can tackle any task without a hitch, making it a solid choice for work or school. I can easily imagine writing an engaging deal article for PhoneArena.com on this bad boy, especially with a keyboard attached.
Since its screen is an AMOLED 2X panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, my eyes will be quite pleased by the visuals it delivers, whether I’m proofreading an article, browsing online stores for the best October Prime Day deals, or just chilling out with a YouTube video.
So, for me, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is definitely unmissable at $175 off.
With its Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the tablet can tackle any task without a hitch, making it a solid choice for work or school. I can easily imagine writing an engaging deal article for PhoneArena.com on this bad boy, especially with a keyboard attached.
Since its screen is an AMOLED 2X panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, my eyes will be quite pleased by the visuals it delivers, whether I’m proofreading an article, browsing online stores for the best October Prime Day deals, or just chilling out with a YouTube video.
So, for me, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is definitely unmissable at $175 off.
OnePlus Pad 3 If I were looking for the biggest bang for my buck
The OnePlus Pad 3 would definitely have been my pick if I were looking to score a high-end Android-powered tablet at the lowest possible price. After all, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and costs just $699.99. But I wouldn’t even have paid that, since Amazon’s October Prime Day deal slashes a whopping $105 off its price.
Of course, in order for OnePlus to offer this powerhouse at such a bargain price, it had to cut some corners. That’s why the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD screen instead of an OLED one. But to tell you the truth, for the immense performance I’d get for just $595, I’d gladly turn a blind eye to that.
Also, we’ve reviewed the OnePlus Pad 3, and its screen still delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its high 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it feels blazing fast with that 144Hz refresh rate. So while I wouldn’t enjoy the deep blacks OLED panels are famous for, I’d still get gorgeous visuals, making this tablet a solid pick for just $595.
This makes it what — about $595? Spending $595 on a tablet that offers similar performance to slates that cost almost double is definitely a no-brainer in my book.
Of course, in order for OnePlus to offer this powerhouse at such a bargain price, it had to cut some corners. That’s why the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD screen instead of an OLED one. But to tell you the truth, for the immense performance I’d get for just $595, I’d gladly turn a blind eye to that.
Also, we’ve reviewed the OnePlus Pad 3, and its screen still delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its high 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it feels blazing fast with that 144Hz refresh rate. So while I wouldn’t enjoy the deep blacks OLED panels are famous for, I’d still get gorgeous visuals, making this tablet a solid pick for just $595.
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) if I were in the market for an ultra-affordable option
While the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the OnePlus Pad 3 are exceptional devices, I wouldn’t have gone for either of them if I were on a budget and had, let’s say, only $200 to spend. My top choice for a tablet on a budget is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).
Sure, since it’s in the budget segment, it doesn’t wow with blazing-fast performance or stunning visuals. However, its Exynos 1280 chipset can still tackle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. Meanwhile, its 10.4-inch LCD screen packs a 2000 x 1200 resolution and delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, especially with those AKG-tuned speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support.
Not to mention, you also get an S Pen inside the box. And all that for just under $180 with Amazon’s October Prime Day deal. It’s definitely a must-have for shoppers on a budget.
Sure, since it's in the budget segment, it doesn't wow with blazing-fast performance or stunning visuals. However, its Exynos 1280 chipset can still tackle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. Meanwhile, its 10.4-inch LCD screen packs a 2000 x 1200 resolution and delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, especially with those AKG-tuned speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support.

Not to mention, you also get an S Pen inside the box. And all that for just under $180 with Amazon's October Prime Day deal. It's definitely a must-have for shoppers on a budget.
Not to mention, you also get an S Pen inside the box. And all that for just under $180 with Amazon’s October Prime Day deal. It’s definitely a must-have for shoppers on a budget.
iPad Mini (A17 Pro): My favorite October Prime Day iPad deal
Even though I’m an Android fan and have always gone for Android-powered slates whenever I was in the market for a new tablet, I believe I would grab the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) in a heartbeat this October Prime Day if I were in Apple’s ecosystem and looking for a new compact slate.
For instance, the A17 Pro is so powerful that it can even play console games like Assassin's Creed Mirage. So, I’d imagine it wouldn’t have any issues running Instagram or YouTube. Plus, with an 8.3-inch screen, you can easily take your Mini anywhere you go.
A downside is that the display isn’t among the brightest out there, supporting only 500 nits of brightness. However, you shouldn’t have any issues when using it indoors. So overall, I believe that the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is an insanely good deal.
The tablet is currently selling for a whopping $120 off, which means you can snag this bad boy for just under $380. That’s a bargain price, considering all the value this small slate brings to the table.
For instance, the A17 Pro is so powerful that it can even play console games like Assassin's Creed Mirage. So, I’d imagine it wouldn’t have any issues running Instagram or YouTube. Plus, with an 8.3-inch screen, you can easily take your Mini anywhere you go.
A downside is that the display isn’t among the brightest out there, supporting only 500 nits of brightness. However, you shouldn’t have any issues when using it indoors. So overall, I believe that the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is an insanely good deal.
Pixel Tablet if I were looking for a mid-range slate at a great price
The Pixel Tablet is my top choice for a mid-range slate this October Prime Day. I know the Tensor G2 has been around for a while, but it’s still powerful enough to handle most tasks without any hiccups.
In addition, the tablet has an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a good choice for streaming videos on the go.
But its biggest highlight — and the main reason it made my roundup — is Amazon’s hefty $150 discount, which drops this bad boy below the $250 mark. For just under $250, I believe this tablet is worth every penny, and I’d definitely get one if I were in the market for a new mid-range Android-powered slate.
In addition, the tablet has an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a good choice for streaming videos on the go.
But its biggest highlight — and the main reason it made my roundup — is Amazon’s hefty $150 discount, which drops this bad boy below the $250 mark. For just under $250, I believe this tablet is worth every penny, and I’d definitely get one if I were in the market for a new mid-range Android-powered slate.
