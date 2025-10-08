iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
Autumn savings are in full swing
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Less than 24 hours left to grab epic Prime Day discounts on top tech

I cover Prime Day every year: here are my top 5 tablet deals this October Prime Day

October Prime Day 2025 has brought a wave of unmissable tablet deals. These are the five offers I’d totally jump on if I were in the market for a new slate.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tablets Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Graphic for October Prime Day featuring tablets from major brands and gift boxes on a blue background.
I’m quite pleased with the October Prime Day tablet deals the event has brought this year. As someone who covers every Prime Day in October, I was excited to see that the OnePlus Pad 3 is selling for a whopping $105 off, dropping it to a new all-time low.

The iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is another hot pick this October Prime Day, as Amazon has slashed a whopping $120 off its price. And just like the OnePlus Pad 3, Apple’s compact powerhouse is also selling at its lowest price ever.

So, obviously, you’re in for a treat if you’re in the market for a new tablet this October Prime Day. And while that’s definitely a good thing, it might make finding the perfect tablet a bit of a challenge. After all, with so many heavily discounted options, choosing just one can be tough. That’s why I’ve decided to share my top five tablet deals this October Prime Day and explain which ones I’d grab if I were shopping for a new slate.

Also Read:

My top 5 October Prime Day tablet deals at a glance

Galaxy Tab S10+ if I were looking for a big premium tablet


Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Now $175 off for October Prime Day!

$175 off (18%)
The Galaxy Tab S10+ is my top choice for high-end tablet with a larger display this October Prime Day. With a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it delivers high-end performance. Meanwhile, its 12.4-inch AMOLED display offers stunning visuals. It's great for both work and play. And now it's even more irresistible, as it's selling for $175 off. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

My top choice for a high-end premium tablet with a large display is the Galaxy Tab S10+. Since Samsung didn’t release a “Plus” version of the Galaxy Tab S11, last year’s model is the one to get if you want a stunning 12.4-inch display and an immense amount of power.

With its Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the tablet can tackle any task without a hitch, making it a solid choice for work or school. I can easily imagine writing an engaging deal article for PhoneArena.com on this bad boy, especially with a keyboard attached.

Since its screen is an AMOLED 2X panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, my eyes will be quite pleased by the visuals it delivers, whether I’m proofreading an article, browsing online stores for the best October Prime Day deals, or just chilling out with a YouTube video.

So, for me, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is definitely unmissable at $175 off.

OnePlus Pad 3 If I were looking for the biggest bang for my buck


OnePlus Pad 3 256GB: Save $105 this October Prime Day!

$105 off (15%)
October Prime Day has slashed a whole $105 off the OnePlus Pad 3, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $595. That's a bargain price, considering the tablet comes with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering incredible performance. I definitely recommend this beast for shoppers who want a fast Android tablet that won't break the bank.
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Pad 3 would definitely have been my pick if I were looking to score a high-end Android-powered tablet at the lowest possible price. After all, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and costs just $699.99. But I wouldn’t even have paid that, since Amazon’s October Prime Day deal slashes a whopping $105 off its price.

Recommended Stories

This makes it what — about $595? Spending $595 on a tablet that offers similar performance to slates that cost almost double is definitely a no-brainer in my book.

Of course, in order for OnePlus to offer this powerhouse at such a bargain price, it had to cut some corners. That’s why the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD screen instead of an OLED one. But to tell you the truth, for the immense performance I’d get for just $595, I’d gladly turn a blind eye to that.

Also, we’ve reviewed the OnePlus Pad 3, and its screen still delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its high 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it feels blazing fast with that 144Hz refresh rate. So while I wouldn’t enjoy the deep blacks OLED panels are famous for, I’d still get gorgeous visuals, making this tablet a solid pick for just $595.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) if I were in the market for an ultra-affordable option


Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 64GB: Save $150 this October Prime Day!

$150 off (45%)
Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), allowing you to get one for just under $180. That's a bargain price for all the value this tablet delivers. It's also the slate I'd get if I were in the market for a new budget tablet. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

While the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the OnePlus Pad 3 are exceptional devices, I wouldn’t have gone for either of them if I were on a budget and had, let’s say, only $200 to spend. My top choice for a tablet on a budget is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

Sure, since it’s in the budget segment, it doesn’t wow with blazing-fast performance or stunning visuals. However, its Exynos 1280 chipset can still tackle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. Meanwhile, its 10.4-inch LCD screen packs a 2000 x 1200 resolution and delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, especially with those AKG-tuned speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support.

Not to mention, you also get an S Pen inside the box. And all that for just under $180 with Amazon’s October Prime Day deal. It’s definitely a must-have for shoppers on a budget.

iPad Mini (A17 Pro): My favorite October Prime Day iPad deal


iPad mini (A17 Pro), 128GB: Save $120!

$120 off (24%)
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is selling at a new all-time low price for October Prime Day. The tablet is discounted by $120 and can be yours for about $380. I believe it's a no-brainer for Apple users looking for a great tablet deal. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Even though I’m an Android fan and have always gone for Android-powered slates whenever I was in the market for a new tablet, I believe I would grab the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) in a heartbeat this October Prime Day if I were in Apple’s ecosystem and looking for a new compact slate.

The tablet is currently selling for a whopping $120 off, which means you can snag this bad boy for just under $380. That’s a bargain price, considering all the value this small slate brings to the table.

For instance, the A17 Pro is so powerful that it can even play console games like Assassin's Creed Mirage. So, I’d imagine it wouldn’t have any issues running Instagram or YouTube. Plus, with an 8.3-inch screen, you can easily take your Mini anywhere you go.

A downside is that the display isn’t among the brightest out there, supporting only 500 nits of brightness. However, you shouldn’t have any issues when using it indoors. So overall, I believe that the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is an insanely good deal.

Pixel Tablet if I were looking for a mid-range slate at a great price


Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: Save $150!

$150 off (38%)
The Pixel Tablet is an absolute no-brainer for shoppers who want a capable mid-range slate at a bargain price. Amazon is selling this bad boy for $150 off its price, allowing you to get one for just under $250. The tablet still delivers good performance and is a steal at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Tablet is my top choice for a mid-range slate this October Prime Day. I know the Tensor G2 has been around for a while, but it’s still powerful enough to handle most tasks without any hiccups.

In addition, the tablet has an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a good choice for streaming videos on the go.

But its biggest highlight — and the main reason it made my roundup — is Amazon’s hefty $150 discount, which drops this bad boy below the $250 mark. For just under $250, I believe this tablet is worth every penny, and I’d definitely get one if I were in the market for a new mid-range Android-powered slate.

I cover Prime Day every year: here are my top 5 tablet deals this October Prime Day

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile Tuesdays is being used to jack up sales at Corporate stores

by Alan Friedman • 1

This alternative iPhone app store is launching in more countries before the end of the year

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Siri scandal returns: Apple under fresh investigation in France

by Iskra Petrova • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless