I cover Prime Day every year: here are my top 5 tablet deals this October Prime Day

My top 5 October Prime Day tablet deals at a glance

Galaxy Tab S10+ if I were looking for a big premium tablet





Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Now $175 off for October Prime Day! $175 off (18%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ is my top choice for high-end tablet with a larger display this October Prime Day. With a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it delivers high-end performance. Meanwhile, its 12.4-inch AMOLED display offers stunning visuals. It's great for both work and play. And now it's even more irresistible, as it's selling for $175 off. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon









With its Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the tablet can tackle any task without a hitch, making it a solid choice for work or school. I can easily imagine writing an engaging deal article for PhoneArena.com on this bad boy, especially with a keyboard attached.



Since its screen is an AMOLED 2X panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, my eyes will be quite pleased by the visuals it delivers, whether I’m proofreading an article, browsing online stores for the best October Prime Day deals, or just chilling out with a YouTube video.



So, for me, the Galaxy Tab S10 + is definitely unmissable at $175 off. My top choice for a high-end premium tablet with a large display is the Galaxy Tab S10+ . Since Samsung didn’t release a “Plus” version of the Galaxy Tab S11 , last year’s model is the one to get if you want a stunning 12.4-inch display and an immense amount of power.With its Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the tablet can tackle any task without a hitch, making it a solid choice for work or school. I can easily imagine writing an engaging deal article for PhoneArena.com on this bad boy, especially with a keyboard attached.Since its screen is an AMOLED 2X panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, my eyes will be quite pleased by the visuals it delivers, whether I’m proofreading an article, browsing online stores for the best October Prime Day deals, or just chilling out with a YouTube video.So, for me, the+ is definitely unmissable at $175 off.





OnePlus Pad 3 If I were looking for the biggest bang for my buck





OnePlus Pad 3 256GB: Save $105 this October Prime Day! $105 off (15%) October Prime Day has slashed a whole $105 off the OnePlus Pad 3, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $595. That's a bargain price, considering the tablet comes with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering incredible performance. I definitely recommend this beast for shoppers who want a fast Android tablet that won't break the bank. Buy at Amazon









Recommended Stories This makes it what — about $595? Spending $595 on a tablet that offers similar performance to slates that cost almost double is definitely a no-brainer in my book.



Of course, in order for OnePlus to offer this powerhouse at such a bargain price, it had to cut some corners. That’s why the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD screen instead of an OLED one. But to tell you the truth, for the immense performance I’d get for just $595, I’d gladly turn a blind eye to that.



Also, we’ve reviewed the OnePlus Pad 3, and its screen still delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its high 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it feels blazing fast with that 144Hz refresh rate. So while I wouldn’t enjoy the deep blacks OLED panels are famous for, I’d still get gorgeous visuals, making this tablet a solid pick for just $595. The OnePlus Pad 3 would definitely have been my pick if I were looking to score a high-end Android-powered tablet at the lowest possible price. After all, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and costs just $699.99. But I wouldn’t even have paid that, since Amazon’s October Prime Day deal slashes a whopping $105 off its price.This makes it what — about $595? Spending $595 on a tablet that offers similar performance to slates that cost almost double is definitely a no-brainer in my book.Of course, in order for OnePlus to offer this powerhouse at such a bargain price, it had to cut some corners. That’s why the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD screen instead of an OLED one. But to tell you the truth, for the immense performance I’d get for just $595, I’d gladly turn a blind eye to that.Also, we’ve reviewed the OnePlus Pad 3, and its screen still delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its high 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it feels blazing fast with that 144Hz refresh rate. So while I wouldn’t enjoy the deep blacks OLED panels are famous for, I’d still get gorgeous visuals, making this tablet a solid pick for just $595.





Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) if I were in the market for an ultra-affordable option





Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 64GB: Save $150 this October Prime Day! $150 off (45%) Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), allowing you to get one for just under $180. That's a bargain price for all the value this tablet delivers. It's also the slate I'd get if I were in the market for a new budget tablet. Save while you can! Buy at Amazon





While the Galaxy Tab S10 + and the OnePlus Pad 3 are exceptional devices, I wouldn’t have gone for either of them if I were on a budget and had, let’s say, only $200 to spend. My top choice for a tablet on a budget is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).



Sure, since it’s in the budget segment, it doesn’t wow with blazing-fast performance or stunning visuals. However, its Exynos 1280 chipset can still tackle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. Meanwhile, its 10.4-inch LCD screen packs a 2000 x 1200 resolution and delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, especially with those AKG-tuned speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support.



Not to mention, you also get an S Pen inside the box. And all that for just under $180 with Amazon’s October Prime Day deal. It’s definitely a must-have for shoppers on a budget.





iPad Mini (A17 Pro): My favorite October Prime Day iPad deal





iPad mini (A17 Pro), 128GB: Save $120! $120 off (24%) The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is selling at a new all-time low price for October Prime Day. The tablet is discounted by $120 and can be yours for about $380. I believe it's a no-brainer for Apple users looking for a great tablet deal. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Even though I’m an Android fan and have always gone for Android-powered slates whenever I was in the market for a new tablet, I believe I would grab the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) in a heartbeat this October Prime Day if I were in Apple’s ecosystem and looking for a new compact slate.



The tablet is currently selling for a whopping $120 off, which means you can snag this bad boy for just under $380. That’s a bargain price, considering all the value this small slate brings to the table.



For instance, the A17 Pro is so powerful that it can even play console games like Assassin's Creed Mirage. So, I’d imagine it wouldn’t have any issues running Instagram or YouTube. Plus, with an 8.3-inch screen, you can easily take your Mini anywhere you go.



A downside is that the display isn’t among the brightest out there, supporting only 500 nits of brightness. However, you shouldn’t have any issues when using it indoors. So overall, I believe that the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is an insanely good deal.





Pixel Tablet if I were looking for a mid-range slate at a great price





Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: Save $150! $150 off (38%) The Pixel Tablet is an absolute no-brainer for shoppers who want a capable mid-range slate at a bargain price. Amazon is selling this bad boy for $150 off its price, allowing you to get one for just under $250. The tablet still delivers good performance and is a steal at this price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon









In addition, the tablet has an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a good choice for streaming videos on the go.



But its biggest highlight — and the main reason it made my roundup — is Amazon’s hefty $150 discount, which drops this bad boy below the $250 mark. For just under $250, I believe this tablet is worth every penny, and I’d definitely get one if I were in the market for a new mid-range Android-powered slate. The Pixel Tablet is my top choice for a mid-range slate this October Prime Day. I know the Tensor G2 has been around for a while, but it’s still powerful enough to handle most tasks without any hiccups.In addition, the tablet has an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a good choice for streaming videos on the go.But its biggest highlight — and the main reason it made my roundup — is Amazon’s hefty $150 discount, which drops this bad boy below the $250 mark. For just under $250, I believe this tablet is worth every penny, and I’d definitely get one if I were in the market for a new mid-range Android-powered slate.



