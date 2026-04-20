Build your custom plan with Tello!

Tim Cook's steady hand on the wheel was a huge reason for its post-Jobs success

As Tim Cook faces his final days as Apple CEO, what he did for Apple might never be repeated.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone Apple Watch iPad
Tim Cook stands next to Apple Vision Pro headsets.
Tim Cook's steady hand on the wheel will be missed. | Image by Apple
When I started writing for PhoneArena all those years ago, Steve Jobs was still running Apple. However, the Apple co-founder was dying from pancreatic cancer, and in January 2009 he had to take a leave of absence.

Tim Cook became Apple's CEO for good in August 2011


Jobs gave Tim Cook the responsibility of running the day-to-day operations at Apple. When Jobs returned, he had to deal with Antennagate, famously telling iPhone users that they were holding their phones wrong.

In August 2011, Jobs once again stepped down as CEO of Apple, but this time it was for good as two months later he would succumb to his illness. Jobs said back in August that Tim Cook would be the new CEO.

Tim Cook had huge shoes to fill. After all, how do you replace someone as well known as Steve Jobs was? Ever since he returned to Apple and became CEO in September 1997, Jobs was on a tear never seen before in the tech world.

Recommended For You
The translucent iMac G3 was followed by the iMac G4 aka "The Lamp" because of the flat panel display mounted on a stainless steel arm. Then came the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad. The tech industry and Wall Street were amazed as Apple rolled out a string of hot new products.

Cook shook up the iPhone and challenged Android by increasing the sizes of the screens


With Jobs gone, the analysts questioned what Apple would do. He started releasing larger screened iPhone models to take on larger Android handsets. The iPhone 5 featured a 4-inch display, up from the 3.5-inch glass found on earlier models.

Which device makes you think about Tim Cook the most?
2 Votes

Cook really shook things up in 2014 by releasing the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus model. Where Jobs never wanted to increase the iPhone's screen past 3.5 inches, Cook responded to the attack from Android manufacturers by making larger iPhone models.

Tim Cook watches as customers surround him inside an Apple Store.
Tim Cook joins the festivities at a New York City Apple Store the day of the iPhone 16 launch.| Image by Apple

Eventually he switched from LCD to OLED and replaced Touch ID with Face ID for the 10th anniversary model, the iPhone X. Cook also came up with new iPad models with larger screens in 2015 with the release of the first iPad Pro.

Cook added the Apple Watch and the HomePod


These were busy times for Cook as he expanded the Apple product line in 2015 with the launch of the Apple Watch. First meant to be sold as expensive jewelry, the timepiece became a life-saving device thanks to its health monitoring features.

Not everything Cook touched turned into gold. Amazon started a new product line in 2014 with its Echo smart speakers. Simply a speaker with a digital assistant, Cook decided that Apple had to get in on this gold rush and released the HomePod during Q1 2018 for a whopping $349. Many smaller smart speakers were priced as low as $60-$100.

Perhaps the most impressive yet disappointing device launched under Tim Cook was the Vision Pro. The spatial computer does some amazing things and will surely help Apple become a leader in Augmented Reality smart glasses.

However, priced at $3,500 for the base model, this was not a device Apple expected to see go flying off the shelf. Cook also has been criticized for allowing Apple to fall behind in AI and plans to greatly improve Siri have been delayed multiple times.

Apple focuses on Services revenue


Perhaps the best way to judge Cook's tenure at Apple is to see how the stock has done since he took over. Since Cook was named CEO for good in August 2011, Apple's shares have risen 1900% as the company's valuation soared from $350 billion to $4 trillion.

Overall, Apple was lucky to have had Tim Cook running the show after Steve Jobs. His was a calm and steady hand on the wheel even during times like Batterygate and Bendgate. In a major move, Apple started to emphasize its Services unit in 2016.

Services included:

  • App Store
  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Pay
  • AppleCare
  • Apple News+
  • Apple Books
  • Apple Podcasts

Growing to become the company's second-largest unit after the iPhone, Services helped Apple grow revenue even when the growth in iPhone sales was slowing. That's because subscription fees are recurring.

Goodbye, Tim!


Once again, Apple now finds itself with a new leader, John Ternus. The SVP of Hardware Engineering at Apple, Ternus takes over on September 1, 2026. Apple fans are hoping that Turnus can be as steady as Tim Cook was during his 5,487 days running Apple as the tech giant's appointed CEO.

Tim Cook turned out to be the right man for the CEO job at Apple at the right time. As a tech journalist, I will miss writing about him.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
Latest News
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon