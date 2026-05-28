This sleek Galaxy S26 512GB just got a lovely $122 discount on Amazon
The phone ranks among the best on the market and is worth every penny.
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Compact and sleek, it's a no-brainer choice right now. | Image by PhoneArena
I recently shared that Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the 256GB Galaxy S26, dropping this handsome fella below the $800 mark. But if you want more storage, you’ll be pleased to learn that you can save $122 on the 512GB model and snatch one in Sky Blue for less than $979. I know that this is still far from budget-friendly territory, but it’s actually quite a good price, especially considering all the value you get in return.
Being one of Samsung’s latest high-end phones, our friend here rocks an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 12GB of RAM. This enables it to handle demanding tasks and games without any issues, basically letting you download and effortlessly run any app on the Google Play Store.
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Plus, Samsung is offering seven years of software updates for this thing, so it’ll surely serve you well for quite a long time, especially with the headroom it offers due to its uber-premium hardware.
Of course, there’s more to a phone than its performance. Delivering stunning visuals regardless of whether you’re watching a video on YouTube or a reel on Insta, it rocks a gorgeous 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a crisp 2340 x 1080 resolution backed by support for HDR content. And with a refresh rate of 120Hz, reading news on PhoneArena.com will feel effortless.
Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie unit on board will let you capture every important moment in breathtaking quality. And all that gets powered by a 4,300mAh battery that can easily last you the whole day without top-ups.
In fact, as our battery tests showed in our dedicated Galaxy S26 review, the power cell will let you browse the web for 15 hours and 48 minutes, play games for 10 hours and six minutes, or stream YouTube videos for just under nine hours on a single charge.
All in all, the Galaxy S26 may be the entry-level phone in the latest S lineup, but it’s a proper flagship from top to bottom. If it’s what you’ve been looking for, don’t hesitate and snatch one for less now while you still can!
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