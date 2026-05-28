Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a total stunner, and it's at a more reasonable price thanks to this $400 discount

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Save up to $1,000 with a trade-in!

Samsung is offering a $400 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, letting you get one for just $1,599.99. To see the discount, just select "No" in the trade-in section of the listing. In case you have a phone you can part with, you can actually save up to $1,000 instead. This is one of the best foldable phones on the market, so act fast and grab one with this deal while you can!