Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a total stunner, and it's at a more reasonable price thanks to this $400 discount
The phone can easily double as a tablet, so you're basically getting two devices in one.
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An immense amount of firepower, right at your fingertips. | Image by PhoneArena
Amazon may be offering a $122 discount on the Galaxy S26 with 512GB of storage, but it can’t really compare with Samsung’s current deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The tech giant has slashed a whopping $400 off this beast, dropping it to $1,599.99. To see the discount, though, you need to select the option stating you don’t have a device to trade in. However, if you do have an old phone that you don’t use, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $1,000 instead.
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I’m not going to sugarcoat it: spending $1,599.99 on a new phone is definitely a lot. So, I’ll completely understand if you’re on the fence right now. But it’s also worth noting that this isn’t your typical run-of-the-mill phone either.
Because it’s just 8.9mm thick and has a 6.5-inch cover screen, it feels like a normal phone when folded. You can use it with one hand, saving you the hassle of unfolding it every time you need to check your messages or quickly see when your Amazon order will arrive.
But the moment you need to enter full pro-mode and start juggling apps, or want to watch the latest video on the PhoneArena YouTube channel, you unfold your Galaxy Z Fold 7 and get treated to a stunning 8-inch AMOLED screen with a 2184 x 1968 resolution, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR support.
To top this off, our friend here comes equipped with the same 200MP camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so you just know it takes breathtaking photos too.
Factor Sammy’s promised seven years of software updates into the mix, and you get a premium phone that can double as a compact tablet—all for the price of one heavily discounted device. Don’t miss out and capitalize on this deal now before it’s too late!
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