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This MVNO carrier might just pay for your next smartphone

A wild new subscription model could change how you buy phones

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US Mobile is teasing a massive new "membership" program that promises to include everything from flagship phones to global roaming. It sounds incredibly ambitious, but given the carrier’s history, we are keeping our expectations in check until we see the price tag.

A plan that covers it all


If you follow the prepaid carrier space, you know that US Mobile CEO Ahmed Khattak loves to drop teasers. Following a successful Black Friday where the carrier added over 30,000 new lines, Khattak took to Reddit to hint at what he calls their "most ambitious idea yet."

While he didn’t drop a release date or a price, he painted a picture of a subscription that feels more like a lifestyle club than a phone plan. According to the post, this new membership tier aims to include:

  • Hardware included: A new flagship device from Samsung, Apple, or your preferred manufacturer.
  • True Global Roaming: A single global number equipped with up to 100GB of high-speed data and multi-network coverage abroad.
  • VIP Status: A dedicated support line, early access to features, and "deal drops."
  • Security & Protection: Global device protection and automatic enrollment in their "Project Citadel" security suite.
  • Uncapped Domestic Data: Premium data access across all three major US networks.

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Taking on the globetrotters

This move is clearly a shot across the bow at Google Fi Wireless. For years, Google Fi has been the go-to recommendation for international travelers and people who wanted a seamless, "just works" experience with security features like their VPN included. However, Fi has arguably lost some of its luster lately as prices crept up and network switching became less of a unique selling point.

US Mobile seems to be trying to out-Google Google here. By bundling the actual device—a "hardware as a service" model—they are attempting to create an all-inclusive resort experience for mobile users. While Google Fi creates a safe ecosystem for Pixel users, US Mobile is promising to do it for everyone, regardless of whether you are Team iPhone or Team Galaxy. If they can offer this at a competitive price, it could arguably make them the default choice for digital nomads.

Which MVNO carrier do you trust more?
US Mobile
71.43%
Google Fi
28.57%
70 Votes

Can they actually pull this off?


Here is where I have to inject a little bit of caution. On paper, this sounds like the holy grail of mobile plans. In practice? US Mobile has a history of stumbling over its own ambition.

We saw this recently with the rollout of "Dark Star" (their AT&T network access). It was highly anticipated but the launch was, frankly, a bit of a mess, plagued by delays and technical hiccups. Khattak has a habit of promising the moon and eventually delivering, but the timeline is often messy.

Would I buy this? If the price is right, absolutely. The idea of one bill covering my phone installment, insurance, and global data is incredibly appealing. However, I’m signing up for the waiting list with a healthy dose of skepticism. It’s an exciting concept, but until we see the fine print, it’s just a Reddit post.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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