US Mobile launches its biggest device deal ever
While supplies last, the MVNO offers huge discounts on two Google smartphones, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
US Mobile, the MVNO that uses AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless networks, has just launched its biggest smartphone deal ever. The new offer is only available for new customers who purchase an unlimited plan or existing customers already on US Mobile’s unlimited plans.
The device that’s subject to a huge discount is the Google Pixel 9. For a limited time, US Mobile customers can pick up Google’s Pixel 9 for just $249 with the purchase of any unlimited plan.
The offer is valid while supplies last and involve a generous $400 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The deal doesn’t require customers to sign up for a new plan, but you should know that the device is locked to US Mobile and unlocks automatically after 30 continuous days on a US Mobile line.
Also, once you get the Pixel 9 Pro XL, you’ll have to activate it on a US Mobile account within 15 days of delivery. If you don’t keep the phone active for at least 30 consecutive days, the promotional discount will be applied to the payment method on file.
For those interested, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL include a one-year manufacturer warranty. There’s also a limit of five Pixel deal purchases per account, regardless of the model.
As mentioned earlier, the deal is also available for existing customers, but only those already on US Mobile’s Unlimited or By-the-Gig plans for 90+ days can get the Pixel 9 for $249. So, no new plan is required if you’re already on one of the two US Mobile plans.
US Mobile's unlimited plans | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Those interested in picking up the Google Pixel 9 via US Mobile should know that devices will unlock after 90 days of active service with US Mobile. Customers can also choose to grab the Pixel 9 without purchasing an unlimited plan, but the discount drops from $550 to just $400. On the bright side, the phone will automatically unlock after 30 days on a US Mobile line.
Although the Pixel 9 is getting the biggest discount at US Mobile, the MVNO has another appealing offer aimed at those who want something more powerful like the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
US Mobile offers three unlimited plans: Premium, Starter, and Flex. The latter is also the cheapest and costs 17.50/month, while the Starter and Premium will set you up $22.50/month and $32.50/month, respectively.
US Mobile offers massive discounts on both Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL | Screenshot by PhoneArena
