U.S. Mobile announces unlimited high-speed data on all three networks

Unlimited Starter is also getting a meaningful upgrade. Dark Star now offers full unlimited high-speed data, while Warp and Light Speed double their high-speed caps from 35 GB to 70 GB. Starting August 18, new Starter customers on Warp will be assigned QCI-9 by default, with the option to upgrade to QCI-8 for $4 per month or $36 annually. However, existing customers who joined before that date keep QCI-8 permanently, at no extra cost.Users on the By the Gig plan can also opt for priority at lower prices. Dark Star users can now add QCI-8 for just $2. Warp will adopt the same structure on August 18. As with Starter, existing users will be grandfathered into QCI-8 at no charge.Roaming add-ons have been repriced. The 5 GB add-on now costs $30, down from $45, and includes 500 minutes and 500 texts. The 1 GB option remains $15.To encourage adoption, U.S. Mobile is including two free multi-network lines for up to two billing cycles on all Unlimited plans. This lets users test performance across all three networks before committing.The company also issued a fair use reminder, citing misuse by a small group of users who run constant speed tests or spoof devices to bypass limits. U.S. Mobile says continued abuse could harm performance for others.The updates begin rolling out August 1, applying to monthly and annual plan renewals. Users with renewal dates before that will receive the upgrade in their next billing cycle. Personally, I think these plans are definitely in line with what Americans are currently craving, which is lower prices with better benefits. For an MVNO like U.S. Mobile, which has access to all of the three big networks in the U.S., this is definitely a development to pay attention to.