U.S. Mobile announces unlimited high-speed data on all three networks

US Mobile’s Starter and Premium plans get major upgrades

U.S. Mobile is rolling out a major expansion of its wireless plans that gives customers access to unlimited high-speed data across all three of its networks, starting August 1. According to the company’s Reddit post, the Unlimited Premium plan now offers uncapped data on Warp, Light Speed, and Dark Star networks — with no 100 GB soft cap and no increase in pricing.

Each network still offers its own strengths. Warp provides reliable domestic coverage, Light Speed focuses on international connectivity, and Dark Star brings flexibility with broad roaming access. With this update, Unlimited Premium users get seamless access to all three networks with full-speed data and expanded global reach.

There are also some notable changes in network priority. Premium subscribers get default QCI-8 priority on Warp and Dark Star. QCI-7 will also be added to Dark Star soon. For hotspot usage, existing limits remain the same — 50 GB on Warp and Light Speed, while Dark Star continues offering unlimited hotspot with 100 GB at full speed, followed by 100 GB at 8 Mbps, then 600 kbps.

Roaming coverage has also been improved. Users now get 20 GB of data, 200 minutes, and 250 texts abroad. Light Speed covers over 180 countries, Dark Star reaches 110 (41 of which are data-only), and Warp will expand from 12 to 125 countries by next month. Dark Star roaming is now standardized at 20 GB per country.



Unlimited Starter is also getting a meaningful upgrade. Dark Star now offers full unlimited high-speed data, while Warp and Light Speed double their high-speed caps from 35 GB to 70 GB. Starting August 18, new Starter customers on Warp will be assigned QCI-9 by default, with the option to upgrade to QCI-8 for $4 per month or $36 annually. However, existing customers who joined before that date keep QCI-8 permanently, at no extra cost.

Users on the By the Gig plan can also opt for priority at lower prices. Dark Star users can now add QCI-8 for just $2. Warp will adopt the same structure on August 18. As with Starter, existing users will be grandfathered into QCI-8 at no charge.

Roaming add-ons have been repriced. The 5 GB add-on now costs $30, down from $45, and includes 500 minutes and 500 texts. The 1 GB option remains $15.

To encourage adoption, U.S. Mobile is including two free multi-network lines for up to two billing cycles on all Unlimited plans. This lets users test performance across all three networks before committing.

The company also issued a fair use reminder, citing misuse by a small group of users who run constant speed tests or spoof devices to bypass limits. U.S. Mobile says continued abuse could harm performance for others.

The updates begin rolling out August 1, applying to monthly and annual plan renewals. Users with renewal dates before that will receive the upgrade in their next billing cycle. Personally, I think these plans are definitely in line with what Americans are currently craving, which is lower prices with better benefits. For an MVNO like U.S. Mobile, which has access to all of the three big networks in the U.S., this is definitely a development to pay attention to.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
