Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This 8000+ mAh battery phone with a durable design is getting a release outside of China

Honor’s durable mid-range phone with a giant battery is no longer exclusive to the Chinese market.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Honor
This 8000+ mAh battery phone with a durable design is getting a release outside of China
When Honor released its X70 in China, we wondered if the device would get a wider release. Two months later, we’re getting the Honor X9d, which is a slightly modified version of the X70, and it’s sold outside of China.

Honor X9d has a giant 8,300 mAh battery


Just like the X70, Honor X9d’s most notable feature is the giant 8,300 mAh battery, which is based on the new silicon carbon battery technology. One of the differences with its Chinese version is the slightly slower wired charging speed, which reaches up to 66W.

The other standout feature of the device is that it’s IP69K certified, which means it can withstand high-temperature water and a salt-rich environment. Otherwise, the X9d is an unsurprising mid-range smartphone with a 6.79-inch display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB or 512GB storage.

Outside the charging speed, the other big change from the Chinese version of the phone is the cameras. Instead of a single 50MP rear camera, the Honor X9d has a double rear camera with a 108MP sensor on the main and a 5MP sensor on the wide-angle shooter. The front camera is also improved with a 16MP sensor.

Here are the detailed specs of the Honor X9d at a glance:

  • Display: 6.79-inch AMOLED, 2640x1200px, 120 Hz, 6,000 nits peak brightness
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
  • Memory and storage: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB
  • Camera: 108MP main (f/1.75) + 5MP wide (f/2.2)
  • Front camera: 16MP (f/2.45)
  • Battery: 8,300 mAh, 66W wired charging
  • OS: MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15

Not a common setup



Honor X9d is not a flagship device, but it is not a common mid-range smartphone. Not many phones have the same chipset, with Realme 14 and Oppo K13 being the most notable models. None of them has the same durability or battery capacity, so it should be easy for Honor to stand out. In fact, this model would stand out even among the Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, none of which have such a big battery.

Would you choose a phone based on the battery size?

Vote View Result


The X9d is offered in Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold, Forest Green, and Reddish Brown in Singapore and Malaysia. The 12/256GB version can be preordered in Malaysia for MYR 1,499 or about $356 when directly converted. 

That could be a hit


Honor hasn’t announced if the X9d will be available in other markets, but I can see it being a hit among a certain type of users. Many people are price-conscious and need a durable phone that can do the basics and nothing more. A giant battery and IP69K water resistance in a rather cheap phone sounds like the perfect choice for those people.

This 8000+ mAh battery phone with a durable design is getting a release outside of China

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

This 8000+ mAh battery phone with a durable design is getting a release outside of China

by Ilia Temelkov

Qualcomm promises a 'legendary leap in performance' for your next PC with the Snapdragon X2 Elite

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 may face stiff competition from this flagship MediaTek processor

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless