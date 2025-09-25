This 8000+ mAh battery phone with a durable design is getting a release outside of China
Honor’s durable mid-range phone with a giant battery is no longer exclusive to the Chinese market.
When Honor released its X70 in China, we wondered if the device would get a wider release. Two months later, we’re getting the Honor X9d, which is a slightly modified version of the X70, and it’s sold outside of China.
Just like the X70, Honor X9d’s most notable feature is the giant 8,300 mAh battery, which is based on the new silicon carbon battery technology. One of the differences with its Chinese version is the slightly slower wired charging speed, which reaches up to 66W.
Outside the charging speed, the other big change from the Chinese version of the phone is the cameras. Instead of a single 50MP rear camera, the Honor X9d has a double rear camera with a 108MP sensor on the main and a 5MP sensor on the wide-angle shooter. The front camera is also improved with a 16MP sensor.
The X9d is offered in Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold, Forest Green, and Reddish Brown in Singapore and Malaysia. The 12/256GB version can be preordered in Malaysia for MYR 1,499 or about $356 when directly converted.
Honor hasn’t announced if the X9d will be available in other markets, but I can see it being a hit among a certain type of users. Many people are price-conscious and need a durable phone that can do the basics and nothing more. A giant battery and IP69K water resistance in a rather cheap phone sounds like the perfect choice for those people.
The other standout feature of the device is that it’s IP69K certified, which means it can withstand high-temperature water and a salt-rich environment. Otherwise, the X9d is an unsurprising mid-range smartphone with a 6.79-inch display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB or 512GB storage.
Here are the detailed specs of the Honor X9d at a glance:
- Display: 6.79-inch AMOLED, 2640x1200px, 120 Hz, 6,000 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
- Memory and storage: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB
- Camera: 108MP main (f/1.75) + 5MP wide (f/2.2)
- Front camera: 16MP (f/2.45)
- Battery: 8,300 mAh, 66W wired charging
- OS: MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15
Not a common setup
The colors of the Honor X9d. | Image Credit - Honor
Honor X9d is not a flagship device, but it is not a common mid-range smartphone. Not many phones have the same chipset, with Realme 14 and Oppo K13 being the most notable models. None of them has the same durability or battery capacity, so it should be easy for Honor to stand out. In fact, this model would stand out even among the Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, none of which have such a big battery.
That could be a hit
