New extremely durable phone with 8,000+ mAh battery goes official

Honor X70 at first glance

Display : 6.79-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness

: 6.79-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Memory : 8/12 GB

: 8/12 GB Storage : 128/256/512 GB

: 128/256/512 GB Camera : 50MP

: 50MP Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 8,300 mAh, 80W wired charging, 80W wireless charging (only 512GB model)

: 8,300 mAh, 80W wired charging, 80W wireless charging (only 512GB model) OS : Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Price and availability

Honor X70 prices in China

8/128 GB – 1,400 yuan (€165 / $195)

8/256 GB – 1,600 yuan (€190 / $225)

12/256 GB – 1,800 yuan (€215 / $250)

12/512 GB – 2,000 yuan (€240 / $280)

Also, the phone is waterproof up to 6 meters and it should still be ok after being dropped on concrete from 2.5 meters. Honor X70 features IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications covering just about every common ruggedness standard. Users can even operate the phone using gloves.On the back side, Honor X70 features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with PDAF and OIS (optical image stabilization), which is a bit odd even for a. The fact that the X70 comes with a single rear camera is probably its only downside. Let’s hope it’s not going to be its downfall too.As far as the screen goes, Honor X70 sports a vibrant 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 1200 x 2640 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and incredible 6,000 nits peak brightness.Honor X70 is now available for pre-order in China for prices that don’t go above the $300 mark. The phone comes in four different flavors - Phantom Night Black, Bamboo Green, Cinnabar Red, and Moon Shadow White, but won’t hit shelves until July 18.Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that this will be available anywhere else but China. Perhaps Honor will bring this to other markets under a different name and with a slightly modified specs sheet, but that’s just a guess.