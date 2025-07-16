New extremely durable phone with 8,000+ mAh battery goes official
In an overcrowded smartphone market, it’s tough to stand out, but Honor X70 has an edge over similarly priced phones
One of the few things that can make a mid-range phone stand out in an already overcrowded market is the size of the battery. It’s one of the first things customers usually look after price. Honor is one of the companies that understood that and its new X70 is proof of that.
Introduced earlier this week in China, Honor X70 is trying to appeal to the masses with its extremely generous 8,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery. This is a new technology that allows companies to pack much bigger batteries inside their phones.
The Chinese handset maker announced that its mid-range phone packs a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which was introduced back in February. This particular chip promises 29% better GPU (graphics processing unit) performance, 11% improved CPU performance, and 12% power savings compared with the previous generation.
Realme 14 and Oppo K13 are among the not so many phones that are using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, so it’s probably safe to assume that these will be Honor X70’s main competitors.
Also, the phone is waterproof up to 6 meters and it should still be ok after being dropped on concrete from 2.5 meters. Honor X70 features IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications covering just about every common ruggedness standard. Users can even operate the phone using gloves.
On the back side, Honor X70 features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with PDAF and OIS (optical image stabilization), which is a bit odd even for a mid-range phone. The fact that the X70 comes with a single rear camera is probably its only downside. Let’s hope it’s not going to be its downfall too.
As far as the screen goes, Honor X70 sports a vibrant 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 1200 x 2640 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and incredible 6,000 nits peak brightness.
Honor X70 at first glance:
Honor X70 is now available for pre-order in China for prices that don’t go above the $300 mark. The phone comes in four different flavors - Phantom Night Black, Bamboo Green, Cinnabar Red, and Moon Shadow White, but won’t hit shelves until July 18.
Honor X70 prices in China:
Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that this will be available anywhere else but China. Perhaps Honor will bring this to other markets under a different name and with a slightly modified specs sheet, but that’s just a guess.
Introduced earlier this week in China, Honor X70 is trying to appeal to the masses with its extremely generous 8,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery. This is a new technology that allows companies to pack much bigger batteries inside their phones.
Honor X70’s huge battery features support for 80W wired charging, but those who pay for the expensive 512 GB benefit from 80W wireless charging support too. But that’s not the only thing that makes Honor X70 so desirable.
The Chinese handset maker announced that its mid-range phone packs a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which was introduced back in February. This particular chip promises 29% better GPU (graphics processing unit) performance, 11% improved CPU performance, and 12% power savings compared with the previous generation.
Not many phones can compete with Honor X70
Realme 14 and Oppo K13 are among the not so many phones that are using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, so it’s probably safe to assume that these will be Honor X70’s main competitors.
What the X70 brings to the table that no other phone powered by the same chipset brings is exceptional sturdiness. According to Honor, the X70 can withstand water up to 85 degrees Celsius.
Honor X70 | Image credit: Honor
Also, the phone is waterproof up to 6 meters and it should still be ok after being dropped on concrete from 2.5 meters. Honor X70 features IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications covering just about every common ruggedness standard. Users can even operate the phone using gloves.
On the back side, Honor X70 features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with PDAF and OIS (optical image stabilization), which is a bit odd even for a mid-range phone. The fact that the X70 comes with a single rear camera is probably its only downside. Let’s hope it’s not going to be its downfall too.
Recommended Stories
Honor X70 at first glance:
- Display: 6.79-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
- Memory: 8/12 GB
- Storage: 128/256/512 GB
- Camera: 50MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 8,300 mAh, 80W wired charging, 80W wireless charging (only 512GB model)
- OS: Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.
Price and availability
Honor X70 is now available for pre-order in China for prices that don’t go above the $300 mark. The phone comes in four different flavors - Phantom Night Black, Bamboo Green, Cinnabar Red, and Moon Shadow White, but won’t hit shelves until July 18.
Honor X70 prices in China:
- 8/128 GB – 1,400 yuan (€165 / $195)
- 8/256 GB – 1,600 yuan (€190 / $225)
- 12/256 GB – 1,800 yuan (€215 / $250)
- 12/512 GB – 2,000 yuan (€240 / $280)
Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that this will be available anywhere else but China. Perhaps Honor will bring this to other markets under a different name and with a slightly modified specs sheet, but that’s just a guess.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: