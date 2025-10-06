Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

The OnePlus 15T may be the compact phone you've been waiting for – with a monster battery inside

Leaks point to OnePlus cooking up a smaller but seriously powerful flagship.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus
The OnePlus 15T may be the compact phone you've been waiting for – with a monster battery inside
OnePlus 13T. | Image Credit - OnePlus

The OnePlus 15 is not yet official, and the OnePlus 13T is still a fresh phone, but leakers are at it again. The OnePlus 15T (or OnePlus 15s) is now the star of the leaks show. 

Details about the OnePlus 15T leak: massive battery, small body


Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu is now revealing plenty of details about the upcoming 'compact' phone, the OnePlus 15T, which may also be known as the OnePlus 15s outside of China. The phone is said to rock a 6.3-inch screen and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. 

Reportedly, the phone may come with a metal frame, multi-function buttons, which could serve for the camera or AI functionality, and a huge battery. Apparently, we're talking about a 7,000mAh+ battery inside a relatively compact phone. 

Image Credit - Smart Pikachu - The OnePlus 15T may be the compact phone you&#039;ve been waiting for – with a monster battery inside
Image Credit - Smart Pikachu

And that's something, alright! This huge battery would also be a big upgrade over the OnePlus 13s' 5,850mAh battery (which, if I may add, is significant already). 

The tipster also claims the phone rocks an "ultrasonic sensor", which is another upgrade over the OnePlus 13s' optical fingerprint sensor. The leaker doesn't specify other features.

OnePlus 15T/15s could be the next compact flagship


The OnePlus 15T has some serious competition. We have the base iPhone 17, which is another phone that you can call 'compact' (although nowadays a real compact phone doesn't exist), and the expected Galaxy S26 Pro is another contender to challenge this one. We also have the Pixel 10

Which would you rather have in your next phone?

Vote View Result

But obviously, there's one aspect that the OnePlus 15T will beat all of these on, at least, if this rumor is correct: the huge battery. And battery is crucial to the experience with a phone, in my opinion. 

Huge batteries in, battery anxiety out 


For me, battery life is one of the most important aspects of phones. Coupled with fast charging - I just don't like dealing with tech running out of juice. So, I'm quite hopeful that the OnePlus 15T may be a great option, especially for people like me. Let's see how OnePlus does! 

The OnePlus 15T may be the compact phone you&#039;ve been waiting for – with a monster battery inside

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

by •

Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2

Jeff Bezos has a new space dream, and it's bigger than you think

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless