The OnePlus 15T may be the compact phone you've been waiting for – with a monster battery inside

Details about the OnePlus 15T leak: massive battery, small body

Reportedly, the phone may come with a metal frame, multi-function buttons, which could serve for the camera or AI functionality, and a huge battery. Apparently, we're talking about a 7,000mAh+ battery inside a relatively compact phone.





OnePlus 15T/15s could be the next compact flagship

The OnePlus 15T has some serious competition. We have the base iPhone 17 , which is another phone that you can call 'compact' (although nowadays a real compact phone doesn't exist), and the expected Galaxy S26 Pro is another contender to challenge this one. We also have the Pixel 10





Huge batteries in, battery anxiety out

For me, battery life is one of the most important aspects of phones. Coupled with fast charging - I just don't like dealing with tech running out of juice. So, I'm quite hopeful that the OnePlus 15T may be a great option, especially for people like me. Let's see how OnePlus does!







