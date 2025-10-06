The OnePlus 15T may be the compact phone you've been waiting for – with a monster battery inside
Leaks point to OnePlus cooking up a smaller but seriously powerful flagship.
OnePlus 13T. | Image Credit - OnePlus
The OnePlus 15 is not yet official, and the OnePlus 13T is still a fresh phone, but leakers are at it again. The OnePlus 15T (or OnePlus 15s) is now the star of the leaks show.
Details about the OnePlus 15T leak: massive battery, small body
Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu is now revealing plenty of details about the upcoming 'compact' phone, the OnePlus 15T, which may also be known as the OnePlus 15s outside of China. The phone is said to rock a 6.3-inch screen and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
Reportedly, the phone may come with a metal frame, multi-function buttons, which could serve for the camera or AI functionality, and a huge battery. Apparently, we're talking about a 7,000mAh+ battery inside a relatively compact phone.
Image Credit - Smart Pikachu
And that's something, alright! This huge battery would also be a big upgrade over the OnePlus 13s' 5,850mAh battery (which, if I may add, is significant already).
The tipster also claims the phone rocks an "ultrasonic sensor", which is another upgrade over the OnePlus 13s' optical fingerprint sensor. The leaker doesn't specify other features.
OnePlus 15T/15s could be the next compact flagship
The OnePlus 15T has some serious competition. We have the base iPhone 17, which is another phone that you can call 'compact' (although nowadays a real compact phone doesn't exist), and the expected Galaxy S26 Pro is another contender to challenge this one. We also have the Pixel 10.
But obviously, there's one aspect that the OnePlus 15T will beat all of these on, at least, if this rumor is correct: the huge battery. And battery is crucial to the experience with a phone, in my opinion.
Huge batteries in, battery anxiety out
For me, battery life is one of the most important aspects of phones. Coupled with fast charging - I just don't like dealing with tech running out of juice. So, I'm quite hopeful that the OnePlus 15T may be a great option, especially for people like me. Let's see how OnePlus does!
