Xiaomi 15T review: Too many compromises

Xiaomi has launched its next T-series devices, the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro. We already did the Pro, so now it's time to see what compromises the company had to make with the non-pro version of the phone.





At first glance, this device sacrifices the periscope zoom camera and swaps it for a 2x telephoto, which seems a bit redundant as most companies rely on crops from the main camera for this level of magnification.





The frame of the Xiaomi 15T is plastic, and there's a slower chipset inside, and finally, there's no wireless charging on board. These omissions saved the company 150 euros, as the base variant of the phone starts at €649 (compared to the €799 for the Xiaomi 15T Pro).





But let's dive deep and find out what are the real-life implications of these cutbacks.





Xiaomi 15T What we like Good display, one of the brightest out there

Main camera is decent

Fast wired charging What we don't like Expensive for what it offers

Midrange chipset

Table of Contents:





Xiaomi 15T Specs

Pricey





Let's start with an overview of the Xiaomi 15T specs next to its Pro sibling:









Xiaomi 15T Design and Display One of the brightest displays out there







The Xiaomi 15T is almost identical to its pro sibling, and you won't be able to tell the difference even if you put them side-by-side. The overall shape, design, and even colors are very, very similar.





Xiaomi decided to use a plastic frame for the non-pro version of the series, which leads to a slightly lighter phone, and to be fair, it doesn't feel cheap in the hand. The back is made from the same glass fiber as the one on the Pro.





Design-wise, the only difference you would probably spot is the periscope camera, the rectangular cutout in the circular housing is missing on the Xiaomi 15T, as it features a normal telephoto.









The Xiaomi 15T comes in three color variants: Black, Gray, and Rose Gold. These hues are nearly identical to the ones used on the Pro model, with the Rose Gold color option being a tad lighter shade than the Mocha Gold on the Xiaomi 15T Pro.







The retail packaging is a strange affair. There's no charging brick (which is a shame as the phone supports 67W wired charging), but there's a pre-installed screen protector, a USB-C cable, and a silicon back cover. Go figure.









Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The display is almost identical to the 6.83-inch panel on the Pro version, and we say almost, because this one can go up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro has a 144Hz refresh rate. Other than that, the resolution, pixel density, and listed brightness—they're all the same.It's a 1280 x 2772 screen (477 PPI), with a peak brightness of 3,200 nits (same as the Pro). The borders around the screen on the non-Pro Xiaomi 15T are ever so slightly wider, which contributes to the fractions of a millimeter difference in size compared to the Pro. Time for some benchmarks.





Display Measurements:







Well, what do you know! The Xiaomi 15T managed to outperform its Pro sibling in the brightness department. It's one of the brightest phones we've ever tested at 20% APL, outputting even more than the listed 3,200 nits (3,264 to be precise).





The minimum brightness is not under 1 nit (which is kind of an industry standard now), but still very good at 1.9, and the color accuracy is also decent. Overall, it's a gorgeous screen to look at, no complaints whatsoever.



There's an optical fingerprint scanner under the display (the same one used on the Pro version), and it gets the job done. Facial recognition is also available, but it relies on a single front-facing camera, so it's not using any fancy radar or ToF tech.





Xiaomi 15T Camera Minus one periscope





Xiaomi 15T PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 136 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 144 Main (wide) BEST 87 79 Zoom BEST 29 24 Ultra-wide BEST 26 19 Selfie BEST 30 22 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 129 Main (wide) BEST 83 70 Zoom BEST 27 18 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 24



There are three cameras on the back of the Xiaomi 15T, just like on the Pro version, but the telephoto is different. It's a 50MP 64mm camera with 2x optical zoom, as opposed to the periscope system on the Pro. A strange choice, given most brands would just take 2x crops from the main sensor to tackle this magnification.



There are three cameras on the back of the Xiaomi 15T, just like on the Pro version, but the telephoto is different. It's a 50MP 64mm camera with 2x optical zoom, as opposed to the periscope system on the Pro. A strange choice, given most brands would just take 2x crops from the main sensor to tackle this magnification.

Telephoto aside, the other two cameras are identical to the ones used on the Pro—a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide. The main camera has the same 1/1.31" sensor as the regular Xiaomi 15 flagship, so that's great news.







The main camera samples are good, offering a great level of detail, realistic colors, and a wide dynamic range. The ultrawide samples lag behind, and you can clearly see the lifted shadows and the narrower dynamic range on the 12MP camera. There's some loss of detail as well, especially if you take a look at the three leaves.



The 2X telephoto camera offers a decent quality, but again, we don't understand why Xiaomi opted for that exact level of magnification on a dedicated telephoto camera, rather than using 2X crops from the main sensor (which is big enough to tackle such a task).



Xiaomi 15T Performance & Benchmarks Midrange chipset







There's a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset inside the Xiaomi 15T. It's a step down from the 9400+ silicon in the Pro model, and even though it's an octa-core setup, the clock speed is different and so are the cores inside.





In terms of RAM, this model mimics what the Pro has to offer, the phone features 12GB of RAM in all storage configurations. Speaking of storage, you have two options, a base 256GB variant, and a step-up with 512GB. There's no 1TB version on the non-Pro Xiaomi 15T.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Xiaomi 15T 1614 Xiaomi 15T Pro 2538 Xiaomi 14T Pro 2172 Xiaomi 14T 1456 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Xiaomi 15T 6446 Xiaomi 15T Pro 7629 Xiaomi 14T Pro 7011 Xiaomi 14T 4385 View all





GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Xiaomi 15T 3958 Xiaomi 15T Pro 5861 Xiaomi 14T Pro 4578 Xiaomi 14T 3007 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Xiaomi 15T 2980 Xiaomi 15T Pro 3122 Xiaomi 14T Pro 3307 Xiaomi 14T 2014 View all





The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 is a midrange chip that performs accordingly. It's very far from industry leaders such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and there's also a gap to the Dimensity 9400+ used on the Xiaomi 15T Pro.





In real life the silicon gets the job done, and it even runs cooler, but if synthetic benchmark scores mean anything to you, this one lags behind and it is not a big leap over last year's Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro.





Xiaomi 15T Software









The phone comes pre-installed with HyperOS 2.0, the UI Xiaomi has been using in the past couple of years, which is based on



Gemini is still on board and also available as a physical shortcut (holding down the power button), which suggests that Xiaomi has succumbed to Google AI superiority. Or, if we're not to be that dramatic, the company just offers the most widespread AI agent out there, just like other big brands do (including Samsung).



There still are some AI tools separate from Gemini and embedded into the UI, such as AI writing aids, AI editing in the gallery, and AI translation services with real-time AI Interpreter mode. The exact same tools that were available last year.



The phone comes pre-installed with HyperOS 2.0, the UI Xiaomi has been using in the past couple of years, which is based on Android 15. Just like on the Pro version, the same AI capabilities have been baked in here, the experience is nearly identical to Xiaomi's flagship series.

Gemini is still on board and also available as a physical shortcut (holding down the power button), which suggests that Xiaomi has succumbed to Google AI superiority. Or, if we're not to be that dramatic, the company just offers the most widespread AI agent out there, just like other big brands do (including Samsung).

There still are some AI tools separate from Gemini and embedded into the UI, such as AI writing aids, AI editing in the gallery, and AI translation services with real-time AI Interpreter mode. The exact same tools that were available last year.

The Xiaomi 15T offers four years of major software updates and six years of security patches. It's a decent lifecycle, given the midrange chipset, still far from the six years Samsung is offering on its A-series midrangers and the seven years that the Pixel A-series brings to the table.





Xiaomi 15T Battery What a difference!



Xiaomi 15T

( 5500 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 11m Ranks #60 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 12m Browsing 16h 32m Average is 17h Video 10h 26m Average is 10h 8m Gaming 9h 57m Average is 10h 8m Charging speed 67W Charger 67% 30 min 0h 50m Full charge Ranks #45 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The Xiaomi 15T features the exact same 5,500 mAh battery as the one found on the Pro model. In our battery benchmark, the Xiaomi 15T Pro came out on top and currently holds the number one spot among phones tested in the past two years.



We were very optimistic about the Xiaomi 15T's result, given the modest chipset, but we were in for a surprise. The phone only managed 7h 11m overall, which puts it in 60th place. What a difference a chipset can make!





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Xiaomi 15T 5500 mAh 7h 11min 16h 32min 10h 26min 9h 57min Xiaomi 15T Pro 5500 mAh 9h 37min 24h 49min 12h 52min 12h 9min Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 7h 46min 20h 16min 9h 34min 11h 28min Xiaomi 14T 5000 mAh 7h 8min 18h 3min 9h 23min 9h 56min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi 15T 5500 mAh 0h 50min N/A 67% N/A Xiaomi 15T Pro 5500 mAh 0h 40min Untested 75% Untested Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 0h 23min Untested Untested Untested Xiaomi 14T 5000 mAh 0h 49min N/A 76% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





The biggest difference comes in the browsing score with 8 hours lost to the Pro model, and this might have something to do with the screen refresh rate optimization and control, as both phones were set to auto. Nevertheless, there's a difference in the other two categories as well.













One of the biggest omissions here is the lack of wireless charging, so if you like to just leave your phone on a charging mat, the Xiaomi 15T is not for you. In terms of charging, the wired charging caps at 67W, which is a tad down from the 90W available on the Pro model. Luckily, the 23W difference only slows the charging time by 10 minutes, taking a total of 50 minutes for a full charge.





Xiaomi 15T Audio Quality and Haptics



There's a stereo speaker setup on the Xiaomi 15T, it's the same earpiece-plus-loudspeaker combo Xiaomi used on the Pro model. As with the Pro, the sound is loud enough, but the quality drops at max volume. We suspect the drivers are identical in both models, hence the similar result.



The Xiaomi 15T is far from boomboxes such as most of the ROG phones and the Honor Magic series (which offer exceptional audio), and it lags behind the more popular iPhone and Galaxy options out there.



In terms of haptics, the things are okay-ish. The vibration is good, strong, and tight, but nothing to write home about.





Should you buy it?











The Xiaomi 15T is even harder to recommend than the Xiaomi 15T Pro. It sacrifices the best camera feature of the series, the 50MP periscope telephoto, for a redundant 2x zoom camera. The chipset inside is unimpressive, and there's no wireless charging.

All of these drawbacks would've been forgivable if not for the starting price of €649 (roughly $750). It's an expensive phone for what it has to offer, and there are many better alternatives out there. You can get a Pixel 10 for that kind of money, an iPhone 17, or a Galaxy S25. These are readily available, and there are trade-in offers to smoothen the transition.




