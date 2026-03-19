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Samsung’s strategy for the Galaxy Z TriFold has made it an exclusive club for very few people

The Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes and then got canceled soon after. There might be a very profitable strategy in there for Samsung.

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Holding up a Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold unexpectedly sold out in mere minutes. | Image by Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was initially manufactured as a way for the company to show off its engineering chops, which many have called into question after stagnant launches for years. However, much like the Galaxy S26 series, the new tri-foldable was very popular. So much so, in fact, that the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in mere minutes of its launch.

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This was very unexpected, and reports indicate that Samsung rushed to ramp up production immediately. Unfortunately, sales died down very soon after the initial burst, and Samsung shut down Galaxy Z TriFold production only a short time after its release.

That doesn’t mean that we will never see another tri-fold smartphone from the company, though. In fact, it appears that there is already a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 in development. Samsung also seems to be working on a sliding smartphone, which would have been very welcome a couple of years back when creases on foldable smartphones were a lot more visible.

But the company’s quick abandonment of the Galaxy Z TriFold, as well as the immediate start of work on a successor, makes me think that Samsung might treat tri-foldables like an exclusive club. A club that’s only meant for very few people with very deep pockets.

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Welcome to the Galaxy Z TriFold club!




It’s no wonder that Samsung was surprised at the initial sales of the TriFold. After all, it costs $2,899, which is why the company had initially manufactured relatively very few units. But, as I said when the phone sold out, people will absolutely rush to buy even the most expensive Samsung phone if it’s interesting enough.

These people, however, have money to burn. Samsung perhaps thought that similar customers would simply come out of the woodwork if it made more units. Once all of the die-hard fans with enough savings had bought a Galaxy Z TriFold, however, new units began collecting dust on store shelves. Leading to the company’s panicked and immediate halt to further production.

As it stands, there are very few Galaxy Z TriFold phones in the U.S. and barely any more units will be leaving their respective stores. And Samsung’s plans for a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 make me believe that the company is planning to use future models as quick means of big sales in very short time periods.

Launch, sell out, get canceled




Samsung might not initiate a second wave of production for the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 if it also sells out quickly at launch. The company might very well keep launching new tri-foldables each year in very limited quantities, making it a very expensive collector’s item.

Tech enthusiasts with the money to spare — or uncontrollable collecting tendencies — will rush out to buy the newest Galaxy Z TriFold each year before it runs out. Samsung, having made a very pretty penny in minutes, will not manufacture more units that might risk never selling. Even people with the cash to spend who want the phone might be left with nothing if they’re not quick enough.

Will people get bored of annual Galaxy Z TriFold releases?
1 Votes


The Galaxy Z TriFold series might become a very expensive collector lineup more than a phone for enthusiasts. Until the company is able to bring down the pricing, these phones will be temporary releases each year to shift a massive amount of capital in seconds, with just enough advancements each year to entice previous customers to return for another purchase.

To be clear, I don’t necessarily see anything majorly wrong with this strategy. Samsung can make a cool phone that can fold twice and some people want such a thing no matter how much it costs. But I think we can expect Galaxy Z TriFold releases to be very different from the traditional Samsung phones.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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