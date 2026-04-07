Motorola Razr (2025) drops to a bargain price, becoming the top pick for those eyeing the foldable lifestyle
It's likely the most affordable way to own a foldable.
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Razr (2025) shown up close. | Image by PhoneArena
There’s only one way to see whether you’re born for the foldable lifestyle or not, and that is by actually getting a foldable phone. Yep, it’s one of those things you need to experience firsthand to see if it’s truly for you. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to get a smartphone that folds in half.
Both Motorola and Amazon are offering a $100 discount on the Razr (2025), allowing you to snag a brand-new clamshell foldable for just under $600. Plus, if you trade in your old handset with Motorola, you could score an additional $100 off. To top this off, the tech giant is throwing in a matching protective case as a freebie—you know, to keep your fancy new smartphone safe while saving you an extra $49.99.
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It may not be a high-end model like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the Razr Ultra (2025), but it delivers way more than its price suggests. Rocking a Dimensity 7400X chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, it won’t wow you with uber-premium performance, but it has enough firepower to handle most apps without a hitch.
Similarly, it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones, but its 50MP main snapper takes decent enough photos to capture important moments with vibrant colors. Just keep in mind that Motorola uses aggressive oversharpening, which could lead to a loss of fine detail.
On the flip side, the phone comes with a 6.9-inch inner OLED screen that features a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals for the price. Then there’s the 120Hz refresh rate, making everything from scrolling to navigating menus feel buttery smooth.
Factor everything in, and you get a foldable phone that ticks all the right boxes without straining your budget. Therefore, don’t miss out—get yours at a bargain price now!
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