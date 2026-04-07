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Motorola Razr (2025) drops to a bargain price, becoming the top pick for those eyeing the foldable lifestyle

It's likely the most affordable way to own a foldable.

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Razr (2025) shown up close.
Razr (2025) shown up close. | Image by PhoneArena

There’s only one way to see whether you’re born for the foldable lifestyle or not, and that is by actually getting a foldable phone. Yep, it’s one of those things you need to experience firsthand to see if it’s truly for you. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to get a smartphone that folds in half.

Both Motorola and Amazon are offering a $100 discount on the Razr (2025), allowing you to snag a brand-new clamshell foldable for just under $600. Plus, if you trade in your old handset with Motorola, you could score an additional $100 off. To top this off, the tech giant is throwing in a matching protective case as a freebie—you know, to keep your fancy new smartphone safe while saving you an extra $49.99.

Razr (2025): Save $100!

$100 off (14%)
Act fast and snag the Razr (2025) for under $600 thanks to a $100 discount currently live on Amazon. Between its reliable performance and gorgeous display, this phone is a total steal that lets you dive into the foldable world without breaking the bank. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Razr (2025): Save up to $200 with trade-in + free case!

$499 99
$699 99
$200 off (29%)
Motorola is another great place to save big on a Razr (2025). On top of matching that $100 price drop, the tech giant is offering up to an extra $100 in savings when you trade in your old device. It's even throwing in a free matching case, saving you an extra $50. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola

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It may not be a high-end model like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the Razr Ultra (2025), but it delivers way more than its price suggests. Rocking a Dimensity 7400X chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, it won’t wow you with uber-premium performance, but it has enough firepower to handle most apps without a hitch.

Similarly, it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones, but its 50MP main snapper takes decent enough photos to capture important moments with vibrant colors. Just keep in mind that Motorola uses aggressive oversharpening, which could lead to a loss of fine detail.

On the flip side, the phone comes with a 6.9-inch inner OLED screen that features a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals for the price. Then there’s the 120Hz refresh rate, making everything from scrolling to navigating menus feel buttery smooth.

Factor everything in, and you get a foldable phone that ticks all the right boxes without straining your budget. Therefore, don’t miss out—get yours at a bargain price now!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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