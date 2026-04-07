Verizon's ghost of the past comes back to haunt it
59% of large businesses say they would consider alternatives to Verizon.
0comments
The Big Red suffered an outage three months ago. | Image by PhoneArena
Remember that massive January 14 Verizon outage? Probably not, since the world has had one too many other issues to worry about.
But if you run a business that relies on Verizon, chances are that you remember the nationwide outage.
There's a survey that reached out to over 1,700 business decision-makers in the aftermath of the outage and the vote results are now official.
As mentioned above, the larger a business, the higher the chance that the outage was felt. While only 21% of small companies reported a direct impact by Verizon's disrupted service, larger businesses were responsible for 44% of that share. Midsize firms, meanwhile, were 33% of the directly affected surveyed businesses.
In contrast, if you run a small shop by yourself or with a handful of relatives, you're nowhere near that scale.
Similarly, small businesses were the least aware of the outage, with 12% saying they did not notice it, compared to just 3% of large enterprises and 7% of midsize firms.
Enterprise customers both noticed and felt the outage, weakening the company's long-standing reliability argument in its most critical segment. I'm sure that T-Mobile and AT&T reps will use the Verizon outage as a cautionary tale when speaking to potential clients.
Despite this, about two-thirds of aware businesses said their overall opinion of Verizon did not change. However, roughly one-third reported a negative shift, which is significant for a single-day, ten-hour disruption and suggests reputational risk if not addressed.
Small businesses were more forgiving, with 65% saying the outage did not increase their likelihood of switching providers.
In contrast, 59% of large businesses said they were more likely to consider alternatives to Verizon at contract renewal. While intent does not always translate into action, it signals increased competitive pressure, especially if contracts expire over the next one to three years.
Among non-Verizon customers, large enterprises remained open to considering the carrier, with 81% still willing to evaluate it despite the outage.
Per the stats, the outage ultimately created two challenges for Verizon: retaining large enterprise clients at higher risk of churn and rebuilding trust among small business prospects.
But if you run a business that relies on Verizon, chances are that you remember the nationwide outage.
And the bigger your business is, the better you remember it.
The direct impact stats
Smaller businesses weren't hit as hard as big firms. | Image by PhoneArena
There's a survey that reached out to over 1,700 business decision-makers in the aftermath of the outage and the vote results are now official.
Recommended For You
That's only logical, since big organizations have no choice but to run more lines and operate with a higher number of devices and workflows. If your product is used on a national scale, you'll be working on a large retail chain and that's why there'll be vastly more points of exposure. You're network dependent, almost.
Recommended For You
What's an acceptable service outage by a major telecom?
The awareness moment
Similarly, small businesses were the least aware of the outage, with 12% saying they did not notice it, compared to just 3% of large enterprises and 7% of midsize firms.
Smaller operations often missed the disruption entirely, while larger organizations typically have staff responsible for monitoring network performance.
Enterprise customers both noticed and felt the outage, weakening the company's long-standing reliability argument in its most critical segment. I'm sure that T-Mobile and AT&T reps will use the Verizon outage as a cautionary tale when speaking to potential clients.
Despite this, about two-thirds of aware businesses said their overall opinion of Verizon did not change. However, roughly one-third reported a negative shift, which is significant for a single-day, ten-hour disruption and suggests reputational risk if not addressed.
The loyalty data
Small businesses were more forgiving, with 65% saying the outage did not increase their likelihood of switching providers.
In contrast, 59% of large businesses said they were more likely to consider alternatives to Verizon at contract renewal. While intent does not always translate into action, it signals increased competitive pressure, especially if contracts expire over the next one to three years.
What about the rest?
Among non-Verizon customers, large enterprises remained open to considering the carrier, with 81% still willing to evaluate it despite the outage.
Small businesses reacted more negatively, with nearly a quarter ruling Verizon out and another portion uncertain.
Per the stats, the outage ultimately created two challenges for Verizon: retaining large enterprise clients at higher risk of churn and rebuilding trust among small business prospects.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: