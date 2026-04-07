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Verizon's ghost of the past comes back to haunt it

59% of large businesses say they would consider alternatives to Verizon.

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Verizon logo in red and black.
The Big Red suffered an outage three months ago. | Image by PhoneArena
Remember that massive January 14 Verizon outage? Probably not, since the world has had one too many other issues to worry about.

But if you run a business that relies on Verizon, chances are that you remember the nationwide outage.

And the bigger your business is, the better you remember it.

The direct impact stats




There's a survey that reached out to over 1,700 business decision-makers in the aftermath of the outage and the vote results are now official.

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As mentioned above, the larger a business, the higher the chance that the outage was felt. While only 21% of small companies reported a direct impact by Verizon's disrupted service, larger businesses were responsible for 44% of that share. Midsize firms, meanwhile, were 33% of the directly affected surveyed businesses.

That's only logical, since big organizations have no choice but to run more lines and operate with a higher number of devices and workflows. If your product is used on a national scale, you'll be working on a large retail chain and that's why there'll be vastly more points of exposure. You're network dependent, almost.

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In contrast, if you run a small shop by yourself or with a handful of relatives, you're nowhere near that scale.

What's an acceptable service outage by a major telecom?
0 Votes

The awareness moment


Similarly, small businesses were the least aware of the outage, with 12% saying they did not notice it, compared to just 3% of large enterprises and 7% of midsize firms.

Smaller operations often missed the disruption entirely, while larger organizations typically have staff responsible for monitoring network performance.

Enterprise customers both noticed and felt the outage, weakening the company's long-standing reliability argument in its most critical segment. I'm sure that T-Mobile and AT&T reps will use the Verizon outage as a cautionary tale when speaking to potential clients.

Despite this, about two-thirds of aware businesses said their overall opinion of Verizon did not change. However, roughly one-third reported a negative shift, which is significant for a single-day, ten-hour disruption and suggests reputational risk if not addressed.

The loyalty data


Small businesses were more forgiving, with 65% saying the outage did not increase their likelihood of switching providers.

In contrast, 59% of large businesses said they were more likely to consider alternatives to Verizon at contract renewal. While intent does not always translate into action, it signals increased competitive pressure, especially if contracts expire over the next one to three years.

What about the rest?


Among non-Verizon customers, large enterprises remained open to considering the carrier, with 81% still willing to evaluate it despite the outage.

Small businesses reacted more negatively, with nearly a quarter ruling Verizon out and another portion uncertain.

Per the stats, the outage ultimately created two challenges for Verizon: retaining large enterprise clients at higher risk of churn and rebuilding trust among small business prospects.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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