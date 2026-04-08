T-Mobile and Verizon are fighting over ads again, not your bill

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile challenged Verizon's $25/line deal, and lost

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

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In other words, the NAD considered a three-year price lock followed by a modest increase to be within the realm of what consumers would reasonably expect.







I'm going to be completely blunt here, because I think this whole spectacle is a distraction. While T-Mobile and Verizon fight over whose advertising is less misleading, customers are still dealing with surprise price hikes, confusing plan structures, and vanishing promotional rates. A three-year price lock sounds great until you realize it's still a temporary promo designed to get you in the door.



I say this from experience. I left T-Mobile after getting hit with a significant price increase on a grandfathered plan I'd held onto for years. I moved to an MVNO and haven't looked back.





If you're tired of this cycle, MVNOs are worth a serious look. They run on the same networks and won't surprise you with a bill that's $20 higher than last month.

In my experience, staying loyal to any of these carriers doesn't benefit you as the consumer in the slightest. If anything, it just means you're the last one to get the deal that new customers are being offered.If you're tired of this cycle, MVNOs are worth a serious look. They run on the same networks and won't surprise you with a bill that's $20 higher than last month.





We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

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