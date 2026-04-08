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T-Mobile and Verizon are fighting over ads again, not your bill

A new ruling reveals who lost this round.

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T-Mobile and Verizon have been at each other's throats for months now, trading lawsuits and filing ad complaints left and right. But this time, T-Mobile's latest swing at Verizon just got swatted away, and it says a lot about where this rivalry is actually headed.

T-Mobile challenged Verizon's $25/line deal, and lost


In a new ruling from BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division (NAD), T-Mobile filed a Fast-Track SWIFT complaint targeting Verizon's "four lines for $25/line" wireless deal. The issue T-Mobile argued was that Verizon wasn't being upfront about the fact that the $25 price tag is a 36-month promotional rate that bumps up to $30/line once the promo expires.

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The NAD didn't see it that way. The review board ruled that Verizon's existing disclosures were adequate, and that the $5/month per-line increase after three years isn't the kind of dramatic price hike that demands louder fine print.

In other words, the NAD considered a three-year price lock followed by a modest increase to be within the realm of what consumers would reasonably expect.



A pattern of ad complaints that aren't solving anything


This is just the latest chapter in a saga that feels like it has no end. T-Mobile has been on the receiving end of multiple NAD rulings lately, including a court order to pull its "$1,000 in savings" campaign after Verizon sued. T-Mobile even fired back with a counterclaim accusing Verizon of bait-and-switch tactics.

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The problem is that none of this actually helps you, the customer. Both carriers are dumping time and money into tearing each other down in courtrooms and review boards instead of, you know, making their plans more affordable. As we've covered before, Americans are genuinely fatigued by the pricing games the big three play.

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My take


I'm going to be completely blunt here, because I think this whole spectacle is a distraction. While T-Mobile and Verizon fight over whose advertising is less misleading, customers are still dealing with surprise price hikes, confusing plan structures, and vanishing promotional rates. A three-year price lock sounds great until you realize it's still a temporary promo designed to get you in the door.

I say this from experience. I left T-Mobile after getting hit with a significant price increase on a grandfathered plan I'd held onto for years. I moved to an MVNO and haven't looked back.

In my experience, staying loyal to any of these carriers doesn't benefit you as the consumer in the slightest. If anything, it just means you're the last one to get the deal that new customers are being offered.

If you're tired of this cycle, MVNOs are worth a serious look. They run on the same networks and won't surprise you with a bill that's $20 higher than last month.

We've reached out to Verizon  for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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