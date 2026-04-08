Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
This is one of the top smartphones on the market, so save before it's too late!
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A close-up of the OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
The OnePlus 15 is one of the best phones on the market, and chances are high that you're eyeing this exact bad boy if you’re after a top-of-the-line smartphone. Well, if you’re looking to upgrade your listening experience as well, I’d encourage you to check out the current deal on the OnePlus 15.
Although the phone isn't on sale right now, you can currently snag it with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3, basically saving you around $180. And if you want to save on the device itself, you can trade in your current handset. The tech giant gives you a $100 bonus on top of the trade-in value of your old smartphone.
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Do I wish OnePlus were offering an instant discount on the OnePlus 15? You bet. But even without a markdown on the phone itself, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on. It's among those devices that are a bargain even at their full price.
Powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and boasting up to 16GB of RAM, this is a powerhouse that can tackle any task, no matter how demanding. This setup also provides plenty of headroom, ensuring it keeps up its stellar performance for years to come.
At the same time, it comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display featuring a sharp 2772 x 1272 resolution and a high 165Hz refresh rate. Thanks to that, it delivers stunning visuals, letting you enjoy everything from photos to YouTube videos in crystal-clear quality.
Speaking of photos, it excels on that front as well, offering a triple 50MP camera system that takes vibrant pictures and can record videos in 8K resolution. And with the 7,300mAh battery on board, you’ll have juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge. But even if you need to top it up, the 80W charging will recharge the cell in just 45 minutes.
So, when we take everything into account, the OnePlus 15 appears to be a stellar choice. Not to mention that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which you get for free, deliver top-quality sound, up to 44 hours of playtime with the case, and a high IP55 dust and water resistance rating. That’s why I urge you to act fast and save with this deal now while you still can!
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