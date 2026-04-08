Google owes Android users $135 million, and you can now claim your cut
The claims portal just went live, and the filing process is dead simple.
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Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've used an Android phone in the US over the past several years, Google might owe you some money. A $135 million settlement tied to how Android devices handled your cellular data is now officially accepting claims, and the process to get your share is surprisingly straightforward.
The claims website for the Taylor v. Google case launched this week, and eligible Android users can now take action. The lawsuit alleged that Android phones were quietly sending cellular data to Google's servers even when the devices were sitting idle, like in your pocket or on your nightstand while you slept.
Almost anyone in the US who used an Android device on a cellular network between November 12, 2017 and the date of the court's final approval is eligible. The one exception is if you were already part of the separate Csupo case in California.
Here's the good news: you likely won't need to fill out a traditional claim form. Eligible users should receive a payment election form where you simply choose how you want to get paid. Your options include PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH transfer, or a virtual Mastercard.
Now, the settlement mentions a maximum of $100 per person, but I want to be upfront with you: temper your expectations. That $100 figure is the ceiling, not a promise. Once legal fees are deducted and millions of Android users file claims, your actual payout will almost certainly be much smaller.
These settlements always sound massive in the headlines, but the reality for individual consumers is pocket change. That said, it's still your money, and filing takes barely any effort.
My advice? Head over to the settlement website, check your eligibility, and file. It takes a few minutes and costs you nothing. Even if the final amount is enough to cover just a coffee or two, it's a coffee Google is buying you because it used your data without asking.
Google's $135 million Android data settlement is now live
The claims website for the Taylor v. Google case launched this week, and eligible Android users can now take action. The lawsuit alleged that Android phones were quietly sending cellular data to Google's servers even when the devices were sitting idle, like in your pocket or on your nightstand while you slept.
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The core issue here is that Google was using your paid cellular data to transmit information back to its servers without you knowing. That data helped Google with things like targeted advertising and mapping, essentially profiting off a resource you were footing the bill for.
Google hasn't admitted to any wrongdoing, which is pretty standard for these types of settlements. But it agreed to the $135 million payout to avoid dragging this through the courts any longer. If you recall, a jury in California actually hit Google with a $314 million verdict in a related case, so the company clearly had motivation to settle.
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Who qualifies and how to file your claim
Anyone in the U.S. with an Android between 2017 and the date of the court's final approve is eligible (Pictured: Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL). | Image by PhoneArena
Almost anyone in the US who used an Android device on a cellular network between November 12, 2017 and the date of the court's final approval is eligible. The one exception is if you were already part of the separate Csupo case in California.
Here's the good news: you likely won't need to fill out a traditional claim form. Eligible users should receive a payment election form where you simply choose how you want to get paid. Your options include PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH transfer, or a virtual Mastercard.
Don't expect to retire off this payout
Now, the settlement mentions a maximum of $100 per person, but I want to be upfront with you: temper your expectations. That $100 figure is the ceiling, not a promise. Once legal fees are deducted and millions of Android users file claims, your actual payout will almost certainly be much smaller.
I've personally filed claims in several class action settlements like this, and the payouts are always humbling. The most I've ever received was $40.10 from the Lopez et al. v. Apple Inc. case back in January.
What bugs you the most about how big tech handles your personal data?
Free money is still free money
My advice? Head over to the settlement website, check your eligibility, and file. It takes a few minutes and costs you nothing. Even if the final amount is enough to cover just a coffee or two, it's a coffee Google is buying you because it used your data without asking.
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