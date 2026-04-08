Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The New Jersey Devils partnered with the Big Red carrier.
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Technology and sports go hand in hand. | Image by Verizon
It's not just the FIFA 2026 World Cup that Verizon is engaged with these days.
The Big Red knows that Americans won't suddenly become football (OK, soccer) fans and that's why Verizon announces something that has to do with hockey.
Many sports – and hockey certainly is one of them – need seamless connectivity and real-time data. That's where technology kicks in and can ultimately boost player performance and safety.
That's a first-of-its-kind lab located inside Prudential Center in Newark (New Jersey).
The NHL Innovation Lab represents a simulated arena environment. The idea is to serve as a centralized hub for "testing and refining the emerging technologies that will define the future of the League".
"I see this lab as a sophisticated, real-world application of the high-performance, reliable, and secure networks that serve as the foundation for the global digital economy – demonstrating how advanced networking technology delivers innovative solutions critical for digital transformation and operational excellence across various sectors", says Massimo Peselli, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business.
As you may know, Verizon is the official 5G partner of the NHL. That's why the company has provided the NHL with a dedicated, high-bandwidth "express lane" for data.
The NHL Innovation Lab can refine several core areas of technology that directly impact how the hockey game is played but also managed and experienced.
With improved wireless connectivity, referees can operate more efficiently and maintain accuracy, which is a must in any competitive game.
The Innovation Lab is future-proof, too. It also opens the door for media and content innovation by providing an environment where new broadcasting technologies can be tested at scale. This includes experimenting with higher-resolution formats like 8K, along with incorporating AI and machine learning.
The Big Red knows that Americans won't suddenly become football (OK, soccer) fans and that's why Verizon announces something that has to do with hockey.
The NHL Innovation Lab
Verizon is here to deliver real-time data. | Image by PhoneArena
Many sports – and hockey certainly is one of them – need seamless connectivity and real-time data. That's where technology kicks in and can ultimately boost player performance and safety.
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That's why Verizon is partnering with the New Jersey Devils and the National Hockey League (NHL) for the opening of the NHL Innovation Lab.
But what is it?
That's a first-of-its-kind lab located inside Prudential Center in Newark (New Jersey).
The NHL Innovation Lab represents a simulated arena environment. The idea is to serve as a centralized hub for "testing and refining the emerging technologies that will define the future of the League".
What should Verizon focus on?
What's the idea?
"I see this lab as a sophisticated, real-world application of the high-performance, reliable, and secure networks that serve as the foundation for the global digital economy – demonstrating how advanced networking technology delivers innovative solutions critical for digital transformation and operational excellence across various sectors", says Massimo Peselli, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business.
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What does it do?
The NHL Innovation Lab can refine several core areas of technology that directly impact how the hockey game is played but also managed and experienced.
For example, the near real-time tactical adjustments can improve how coaches access and share video during games. This means more reliable live footage to bench iPads, too.
With improved wireless connectivity, referees can operate more efficiently and maintain accuracy, which is a must in any competitive game.
The Innovation Lab is future-proof, too. It also opens the door for media and content innovation by providing an environment where new broadcasting technologies can be tested at scale. This includes experimenting with higher-resolution formats like 8K, along with incorporating AI and machine learning.
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