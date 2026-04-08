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The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart

While some have quietly raised prices, this retailer is allowing you to save big on the Samsung tablet.

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Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in different color options.
The affordable delight has become even more budget-friendly. | Image by Samsung

Samsung has announced price hikes for select smartphones in its home market, but it seems the company also bumped the MSRP of one of the best Galaxy Tab options in the US. 

The Tab S10 Lite has somehow become pricier


The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has quietly become a bit pricier, and users now have to cough up $399.99 for the 128GB variant. While the increase is already official at Samsung and Amazon. 

But not every merchant has increased the list price of this budget Android tablet. In fact, Walmart is surprisingly still selling the base storage configuration at its initial launch price. 

A well-rounded option you just can't pass up


Even better, the model is now on sale, offered with a $51 discount. That lands it at just under $300, which is roughly $100 less than its current price at Amazon and Samsung. 

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: now $51 off

$299
$349 99
$51 off (15%)
Walmart is now selling the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite at a very decent price. The model is discounted by $51, making it a real bargain amid surprise price increases at retailers like Samsung and Amazon. Don't miss out on this bargain.
Buy at Walmart

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As one of the best budget tablets, this device is perfectly suitable for daily tasks. With its 10.9-inch display and S Pen in the box, the slate can help your kids learn new things or help you unwind with your favorite TV series. 


Under the hood, the device packs an Exynos 1380 chip. This processor is by no means a powerhouse, but it should deliver a mostly smooth performance with daily tasks like browsing and light multitasking. 

Special features included


The Samsung tablet is also equipped with Circle to Search and Quick Share. These features allow you to quickly find answers and share files with your Galaxy devices. 

Despite its budget asking price, this model supports some special features for the S Pen, including Math Solver, which helps you quickly solve complex equations, and Handwriting Assist. This feature transforms your messy scribbles into clean, focused notes. 


Factor in the battery life of up to 16 hours, and you've got a very well-rounded option for everyday use. All things considered, for some users, this model could be worth it even at full price. 

But now that it's down by $51, it's much easier to recommend. Act fast and save with Walmart's ongoing sale while it lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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