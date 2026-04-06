Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

The push to upgrade

Since the update only impacts devices nearly a decade old, the majority of customers will remain unaffected, given that the average smartphone replacement cycle sits between 2.5 and 3.5 years.Furthermore, older smartphones pose a security risk as they no longer receive critical security patches.However, customers on MVNOs, which are often chosen for their lower rates, may still be using older handsets. Similarly, some subscribers may be reluctant to let go of older phones that offer features retired from modern devices.