Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some older phones on T-Mobile's network are experiencing issues.
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T-Mobile's network updates will limit functionality on older devices. | Image by newtraditionmedia
As networks evolve, carriers eventually retire old technologies. Older phones are often incompatible with modern network standards, creating hurdles for customers holding on to outdated hardware. This is currently the case for T-Mobile customers and those on its MVNO partners.
First reported by Android Authority, T-Mobile replaced older network security standards on April 1 with the latest version. The transition to the new version will make the network faster, safer, and more reliable while enhancing public safety through improved 911 location accuracy. The update also paves the way for customers to access more advanced network technologies.
While most modern handsets are compatible with these new network and security standards, devices released in or before 2017 aren't optimized for them. While these older devices can still make voice calls and send basic text messages, other features may fail. These include call forwarding, call waiting, caller ID, and fixed dialing numbers. Older Android devices may also struggle to send photos and videos.
While the carriers plan to contact impacted users, it remains unclear whether they will be offered hardware replacements.
Since the update only impacts devices nearly a decade old, the majority of customers will remain unaffected, given that the average smartphone replacement cycle sits between 2.5 and 3.5 years.
Furthermore, older smartphones pose a security risk as they no longer receive critical security patches.
T-Mobile typically provides free or discounted handsets during a generational network migration. However, because this specific update is a security standard shift rather than a generational jump, free upgrades aren't guaranteed, though it doesn't hurt to hold out hope.
Network update
T-Mobile is upgrading its network for a better experience. | Image by T-Mobile
First reported by Android Authority, T-Mobile replaced older network security standards on April 1 with the latest version. The transition to the new version will make the network faster, safer, and more reliable while enhancing public safety through improved 911 location accuracy. The update also paves the way for customers to access more advanced network technologies.
These changes align with standards established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Impact on legacy devices
While most modern handsets are compatible with these new network and security standards, devices released in or before 2017 aren't optimized for them. While these older devices can still make voice calls and send basic text messages, other features may fail. These include call forwarding, call waiting, caller ID, and fixed dialing numbers. Older Android devices may also struggle to send photos and videos.
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The shift affects both T-Mobile's direct customers and those using its infrastructure via MVNOs like Mint Mobile.
While the carriers plan to contact impacted users, it remains unclear whether they will be offered hardware replacements.
The push to upgrade
Since the update only impacts devices nearly a decade old, the majority of customers will remain unaffected, given that the average smartphone replacement cycle sits between 2.5 and 3.5 years.
Furthermore, older smartphones pose a security risk as they no longer receive critical security patches.
However, customers on MVNOs, which are often chosen for their lower rates, may still be using older handsets. Similarly, some subscribers may be reluctant to let go of older phones that offer features retired from modern devices.
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Why are you still holding on to a decade old device?
Potential free upgrades
T-Mobile typically provides free or discounted handsets during a generational network migration. However, because this specific update is a security standard shift rather than a generational jump, free upgrades aren't guaranteed, though it doesn't hurt to hold out hope.
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