Samsung's new telephoto camera tech promises to shrink camera bumps for good

By
Samsung
A person holding a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone in their hand.
Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

If the ever-growing camera bumps on today's smartphones have been getting on your nerves, you'll be glad to hear that Samsung says it's come up with a fix.

That's right – Samsung has unveiled ALoP (All Lenses on Prism), a next-generation telephoto camera technology aimed at replacing conventional folded zoom systems in upcoming smartphones. The innovation is set to make its debut at CES 2025, one of the biggest tech events in the world.

Unlike traditional folded telephoto designs, ALoP positions the lenses directly on the prism instead of between the prism and the sensor. Samsung claims that this structural enhancement not only boosts brightness and minimizes noise but also reduces the module's overall height and length.

Structure of the folded telephoto camera module (first image) and structure of the ALoP solution (second image). | Image credit – Samsung

The innovative optics design of ALoP features an f/2.58 lens aperture with an 80mm focal length. Unlike traditional folded camera systems, ALoP places the lens in front of the prism, enabling the use of a larger aperture for capturing low-noise portrait shots, even in low-light conditions.

This design allows the module length to be reduced by 22% compared to conventional folded optics. Additionally, ALoP achieves a notably slim profile by incorporating a 40˚-tilted prism reflection surface and a 10˚-tilted sensor assembly. These compact dimensions pave the way for smaller camera bumps and sleeker smartphones.

Overall, users can expect much clearer, low-noise night shots, all without dealing with a bulky camera bump.

Additionally, the Samsung ISOCELL ALoP camera tech enhances the overall aesthetics of smartphones. This innovation promises a cleaner design with familiar circular lens shapes instead of the disruptive rectangular prisms seen in traditional folded optics.

Comparison between conventional folded zoom and ALoP. | Image credit – Samsung

As for when this technology will make its way into smartphones, that's still up in the air. It seems unlikely that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will debut with an ALoP camera, as Samsung has only just introduced this next-generation zoom telephoto tech. However, it's a safe bet that we'll see it in a future Galaxy phone.

Personally, I'm excited about the potential here – not just for the improved camera performance but also for the aesthetic and practical benefits. A flatter, smaller camera bump would mean smartphones could rest more securely on flat surfaces without wobbling, making them more ergonomic and easier to use.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

