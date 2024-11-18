Samsung's new telephoto camera tech promises to shrink camera bumps for good

Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Structure of the folded telephoto camera module (first image) and structure of the ALoP solution (second image). | Image credit – Samsung





The innovative optics design of ALoP features an f/2.58 lens aperture with an 80mm focal length. Unlike traditional folded camera systems, ALoP places the lens in front of the prism, enabling the use of a larger aperture for capturing low-noise portrait shots, even in low-light conditions.This design allows the module length to be reduced by 22% compared to conventional folded optics. Additionally, ALoP achieves a notably slim profile by incorporating a 40˚-tilted prism reflection surface and a 10˚-tilted sensor assembly. These compact dimensions pave the way for smaller camera bumps and sleeker smartphones.Overall, users can expect much clearer, low-noise night shots, all without dealing with a bulky camera bump.Additionally, the Samsung ISOCELL ALoP camera tech enhances the overall aesthetics of smartphones. This innovation promises a cleaner design with familiar circular lens shapes instead of the disruptive rectangular prisms seen in traditional folded optics.