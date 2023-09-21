Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung’s answer to the Pixel Buds A-series, leaks in two colors

Samsung
The Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung’s answer to the Pixel Buds A-series, leaks in two colors
A little leak will sink even a great ship, but Samsung is certainly not afraid of leaks – even of the big ones. While the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is popping up from all places with more and more details, another Fan Edition device from Samsung is also getting its fair share of preliminary appearances online.

This time, it’s the Galaxy Buds FE’s turn to reveal more of itself: there are new render images showing the budget earpieces in two colors, white and dark gray (via Android Authority). The alleged price is still claimed to be no more than $100.

We’re not fed up with the FE mania


While we’re secretly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24 state-of-the-art line (time flies, and 2024 is closer than it appears), the past few weeks have been chock-full of leaks and rumors for the Galaxy S23 FE. Most recently, a rumor virtually all but confirmed the Galaxy S23 FE to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for the US, China and India markets, while the European variant will most probably pack an Exynos 2200 SoC.

Days before that, a 360-degree view of the Galaxy S23 FE leaked and left nothing to the imagination. 72 hours earlier, we learned that the Fan Edition phone would come in four colors

What about the Galaxy Buds FE?


The brief moments that we’re not bombarded with the Galaxy S23 FE’s leaks kindly provide the opportunity to clog our ears (eyes) with news and rumors about the Galaxy Buds FE, because why not. This pair of earbuds was first discussed in August when a wild SM-R400N model number appeared and led us to contemplate if that could be a possible Galaxy Buds FE pair of earbuds. Then a possible FCC certificate came along, then a price point was revealed, putting them at $99.99.

The newest leak is once again claiming the new FE audio pair will cost $100, but this time, there are image renders available. Courtesy of the German site WinFuture, the pair is shown in detail in both color options (white and dark gray) and will allegedly feature 12mm drivers. There’s still no information on when to expect these bad boys that are to compete against Google’s $100 budget-friendly (and very capable) Pixel Buds A-series.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless