The Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung’s answer to the Pixel Buds A-series, leaks in two colors
A little leak will sink even a great ship, but Samsung is certainly not afraid of leaks – even of the big ones. While the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is popping up from all places with more and more details, another Fan Edition device from Samsung is also getting its fair share of preliminary appearances online.
While we’re secretly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24 state-of-the-art line (time flies, and 2024 is closer than it appears), the past few weeks have been chock-full of leaks and rumors for the Galaxy S23 FE. Most recently, a rumor virtually all but confirmed the Galaxy S23 FE to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for the US, China and India markets, while the European variant will most probably pack an Exynos 2200 SoC.
The brief moments that we’re not bombarded with the Galaxy S23 FE’s leaks kindly provide the opportunity to clog our ears (eyes) with news and rumors about the Galaxy Buds FE, because why not. This pair of earbuds was first discussed in August when a wild SM-R400N model number appeared and led us to contemplate if that could be a possible Galaxy Buds FE pair of earbuds. Then a possible FCC certificate came along, then a price point was revealed, putting them at $99.99.
The newest leak is once again claiming the new FE audio pair will cost $100, but this time, there are image renders available. Courtesy of the German site WinFuture, the pair is shown in detail in both color options (white and dark gray) and will allegedly feature 12mm drivers. There’s still no information on when to expect these bad boys that are to compete against Google’s $100 budget-friendly (and very capable) Pixel Buds A-series.
We’re not fed up with the FE mania
What about the Galaxy Buds FE?
