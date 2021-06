Google's low-cost Pixel Buds A-Series look (and should sound) a lot like their pricey siblings

In addition to ANC, the Pixel Buds A-Series seem to also come without wind reduction, as well as wireless charging functionality and the ability to control volume with a simple swipe gesture. Otherwise, these bad boys look extremely similar to their non-A-branded forerunners, which are normally priced at an arguably excessive $179.













Coated in (clearly) white and green (aka dark olive) colors, the Pixel Buds A-Series are essentially just as impressive as Apple's second-gen (non-Pro) AirPods in terms of battery life, delivering up to five hours of uninterrupted listening time themselves and boosting that endurance rating to 24 hours or so when also considering their bundled USB-C charging case.





With 12mm speaker drivers on deck, Google promises to provide "rich sound for less", and just like their much costlier siblings, the Pixel Buds A-Series are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.









Adaptive sound, beamforming microphones, hands-free Google Assistant support, and handy touch controls for answering calls, playing, pausing, and skipping tracks are also among the key selling points of both variants, suggesting those recent Pixel Buds deals will likely become even more frequent.

Google's first new A-series product of 2021 is finally here, going official with basically no advance notice... other than its accidental confirmation from early last month