$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Official Google Wearables Audio

Google's low-cost Pixel Buds A-Series look (and should sound) a lot like their pricey siblings

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 03, 2021, 1:05 PM
Google's low-cost Pixel Buds A-Series look (and should sound) a lot like their pricey siblings
Google's first new A-series product of 2021 is finally here, going official with basically no advance notice... other than its accidental confirmation from early last month.

Although you may still need to wait a while before the search giant unveils its latest contender for the title of best budget 5G phone out there, the company's second-ever AirPods alternative can already be pre-ordered at $99 a pair ahead of an actual release on June 17.

Knowing Google, you shouldn't be too surprised to hear the budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are not going after the likes of the high-end Apple AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. After all, last year's "regular" Pixel Buds are not featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today due to, well, lacking that key technology.

In addition to ANC, the Pixel Buds A-Series seem to also come without wind reduction, as well as wireless charging functionality and the ability to control volume with a simple swipe gesture. Otherwise, these bad boys look extremely similar to their non-A-branded forerunners, which are normally priced at an arguably excessive $179.


Of course, the first-gen (true wireless) Pixel Buds have become pretty easy to score at a cool discount in recent months, so before getting too excited about that seemingly massive $80 price reduction, it might be smart to keep an eye on the latest deals available for the best true wireless earbuds.

Coated in (clearly) white and green (aka dark olive) colors, the Pixel Buds A-Series are essentially just as impressive as Apple's second-gen (non-Pro) AirPods in terms of battery life, delivering up to five hours of uninterrupted listening time themselves and boosting that endurance rating to 24 hours or so when also considering their bundled USB-C charging case.

With 12mm speaker drivers on deck, Google promises to provide "rich sound for less", and just like their much costlier siblings, the Pixel Buds A-Series are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

 

Adaptive sound, beamforming microphones, hands-free Google Assistant support, and handy touch controls for answering calls, playing, pausing, and skipping tracks are also among the key selling points of both variants, suggesting those recent Pixel Buds deals will likely become even more frequent.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The next smartphone camera revolution has begun: Killing the compact camera?
by Martin Filipov,  0
The next smartphone camera revolution has begun: Killing the compact camera?
The incredibly affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is official with a great screen and big battery
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The incredibly affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is official with a great screen and big battery
Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales
by Joshua Swingle,  13
Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales
Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone?
by Victor Hristov,  3
Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone?
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
8K vs 4K vs 1080p video: what’s the difference and which resolution should you record in?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
8K vs 4K vs 1080p video: what’s the difference and which resolution should you record in?

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales
Popular stories
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
Popular stories
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
Popular stories
WatchOS 8 release date, features, and Apple Watch compatibility preview

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless