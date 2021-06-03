Google's low-cost Pixel Buds A-Series look (and should sound) a lot like their pricey siblings
Although you may still need to wait a while before the search giant unveils its latest contender for the title of best budget 5G phone out there, the company's second-ever AirPods alternative can already be pre-ordered at $99 a pair ahead of an actual release on June 17.
In addition to ANC, the Pixel Buds A-Series seem to also come without wind reduction, as well as wireless charging functionality and the ability to control volume with a simple swipe gesture. Otherwise, these bad boys look extremely similar to their non-A-branded forerunners, which are normally priced at an arguably excessive $179.
Of course, the first-gen (true wireless) Pixel Buds have become pretty easy to score at a cool discount in recent months, so before getting too excited about that seemingly massive $80 price reduction, it might be smart to keep an eye on the latest deals available for the best true wireless earbuds.
Coated in (clearly) white and green (aka dark olive) colors, the Pixel Buds A-Series are essentially just as impressive as Apple's second-gen (non-Pro) AirPods in terms of battery life, delivering up to five hours of uninterrupted listening time themselves and boosting that endurance rating to 24 hours or so when also considering their bundled USB-C charging case.
With 12mm speaker drivers on deck, Google promises to provide "rich sound for less", and just like their much costlier siblings, the Pixel Buds A-Series are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.
Adaptive sound, beamforming microphones, hands-free Google Assistant support, and handy touch controls for answering calls, playing, pausing, and skipping tracks are also among the key selling points of both variants, suggesting those recent Pixel Buds deals will likely become even more frequent.