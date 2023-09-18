Umpteenth leak shows off Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 FE in 360-degree style









This is definitely a flat-screen affair we're looking at here with a reasonably compact body, a "modern" centered hole punch, and a clean back with three decently sized but also fairly subtle cameras on it. Pictured in black (or graphite) today, the Galaxy S23 FE is essentially guaranteed to come in white, purple, and olive green colors as well... in a matter of weeks at most.





Unfortunately, the handset's release date remains by far the most important missing piece of this puzzle, with recommended pricing also not etched in stone but relatively easy to guess based on recent history and an India-specific rumor from earlier this month









Compared to the Galaxy S21 FE , Samsung's next entry in the Fan Edition lineup should offer significantly more camera power with a 50MP primary shooter joined by a secondary 12MP and a tertiary 10MP lens on its rear. From a software standpoint, of course, the S23 FE is likely to run Android 13 out the box and provide pretty much unrivaled long-term support in its price bracket with timely Android 14 , 15, 16, and possibly even 17 updates.





All in all, we're definitely (cautiously) excited about the undoubtedly fast-approaching Galaxy S23 Fan Edition, which will ultimately be made or broken by its exact price point in major markets like the US. Stay tuned for all the official details as we get them!