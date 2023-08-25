Did the Galaxy Buds FE just get an FCC certificate? Maybe
Regardless of how big of a Galaxy fan you are, you must admit that the Korean giant makes some of the best phones on the market. Not only that, but the company has come forward widh some truly awesome smartphone ideas, like the FE versions of their flagships.
FE — which stands for Fan Edition — is a re-iteration of a fan-favorite flagship, but with a very cool twist: the product is improved, based on feedback from Samsung fans specifically. And that’s such a neat way of saying “thank you” to your community!
We recently told you about the possibility of Sammy working on the same treatment, but for a different product category: true-wireless earbuds. And what started as a rumor for the alleged Galaxy Buds FE is now a bit closer to reality, thanks to this FCC certification.
Noted under process model number SM-R400N, this upcoming new pair of earbuds from Samsung have now received FCC certification, which is something that any product that uses wireless technology must possess in the US.
And, typically, something getting such a certificate means that its manufacturer is probably, maybe truly considering making it a reality. The bummer is that the certification itself, which you can see above, doesn't really tell us much about these upcoming Galaxy Buds.
Will that end up being the case? We can’t really say, hence we do recommend taking all of this with a neat grain of salt. If it does happen, however, it would truly be an awesome idea. And it would also be exciting to see what type of feedback Galaxy fans would have regarding the already excellent Galaxy Buds series of wireless earbuds.
Not to mention that phones like the Galaxy S20 FE rank among the best looking Android phones to ever grace the market, but I digress.
That being said, however, Samsung hasn't hinted at the release of a Galaxy Buds FE in any way. Word on the web is that these buds are probably going to be cheaper and possibly launch alongside the Galaxy S23 FE series of smartphones, which is rumored to become unveiled in September.
