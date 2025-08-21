Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
Tensor G5: The magic behind the might

Google’s fifth-gen chip delivers its largest redesign yet, unlocking faster AI, smarter features, and a stronger Pixel foundation.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up render of Google’s new Tensor G5 chip.
Google launched its first Tensor chip in 2021, and it developed it around AI functionality instead of raw power. Through its unique approach Google achieved Pixel features that went beyond other smartphones, but that also produced noticeable limitations in the process.

The Pixel 9 Pro displayed both sides of the company's silicon strategy. The Tensor G4 processor inside the phone operated at a lower level than competitors and struggled with demanding tasks compared to Apple and Qualcomm. But it also came with the best suite of AI features on the market, and arguably the most useful ones.

But now we have the Pixel 10 along with the Tensor G5 — Google’s first fully custom chipset, now built on the 3nm process, and it just might shake up the whole market.

The most important change


Google’s switch to TSMC 3nm brings a 34% CPU boost and 60% faster AI performance. | Image credit — Google - Tensor G5: The magic behind the might
Google’s switch to TSMC 3nm brings a 34% CPU boost and 60% faster AI performance. | Image credit — Google

The foundation of Google's redesign stems from its decision to move away from using Samsung’s chips as a blueprint and turning to TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process. The increased number of transistors on the chip enables both performance boosts and reduction in power consumption. Google reports an average 34% gain in CPU speed and a 60% improvement in its TPU — the part of the chip dedicated to machine learning (aka AI).

The new chip also comes with better security. Google has introduced the Titan 2 security chip, which the company claims will protect the phone throughout its entire lifecycle. The increased amount of personal data handled by AI features makes hardware-level security even more essential than before, so Google is making sure it delivers on that front.

AI moves fully on-device (almost)


With Tensor G5, Gemini Nano runs entirely on-device — 2.6x faster and more efficient than before. | Image credit — Google - Tensor G5: The magic behind the might
With Tensor G5, Gemini Nano runs entirely on-device — 2.6x faster and more efficient than before. | Image credit — Google

Tensor G5 runs the Google Gemini Nano model directly on the phone according to the most significant modification. Previous Tensors needed cloud servers to perform their heavy generative AI tasks. The processing of these tasks takes place directly on the device through the G5 system. This change speeds up practically everything that’s AI-related on the Pixel.

According to Google, Gemini Nano runs 2.6 times faster and twice as efficiently compared to the G4. That enables features like instant call summaries, proactive writing suggestions, and live image edits.

Pixel Screenshots and Recorder operate with increased speed now. You also have new features like Magic Cue, which delivers real-time prompts during phone or meeting conversations and Call Notes, which produces summaries right after a call ends.

In a sense, Google has integrated a lot of the AI functions directly into the system, so that the user does not have to go out of their way to use a given feature like summaries, for example.

Unfortunately, for some things Google still relies on its cloud. One feature that comes to mind is Video Boost, which to me is a cumbersome step just to get the image quality that's being advertised.

Cameras powered by silicon


Tensor G5 enables Pro Res Zoom up to 100x and AI tools like Auto Best Take. | Image credit — Google - Tensor G5: The magic behind the might
Tensor G5 enables Pro Res Zoom up to 100x and AI tools like Auto Best Take. | Image credit — Google

Photography remains central to Pixel’s identity, and Tensor G5 enhances it with a new Image Signal Processor. Motion deblur, default 10-bit video, and improved Real Tone rendering all draw on that extra processing power.

The processing unit in the chip supports Pro Res Zoom up to 100x as well as Auto Best Take, which is like Add Me on steroids.

The Pixel 10 also establishes a historic milestone by integrating C2PA Content Credentials as a built-in feature, attaching secure metadata to every image and video. The process is handled entirely on-device by Tensor G5 and the Titan M2 security chip, assuring transparency in a time when altered media is harder to spot.

Efficiency and battery life


Previous Pixels, while not bad, did not offer the best battery life. The 3nm process in Tensor G5 leads to better efficiency which solves battery life issues. Google declares all Pixel 10 models will operate for more than thirty hours after a single battery charge. This is great news, as the Pixel 9 Pro, for example, was underwhelming during our battery life tests, scoring under the average in its class.

What matters most in a smartphone chip today?

Vote View Result


A place in the bigger picture



Rivals still pursue different strategies. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, pushes the envelope with its raw power. That said, in our 3DMark Wildlife Extreme stress test, it started strong but dropped from over 6,000 points to 4,000 after two cycles, and around 3,000 by the seventh cycle — a clear sign of throttling under extended load.

Then there’s Apple’s A18 Pro, which remains unmatched in single-core speed. But Apple is struggling with AI, and it is severely behind the competition. In fact, it is probably last in the AI race so far.

Google follows its own unique path — Tensor G5 exists to enable AI-based features that establish the Pixel brand rather than leading synthetic charts. The current generation hardware operates at such a high level that the company no longer needs to justify its strategy as a necessary trade-off.

The weight of the Tensor G5


Tensor G5 is the Google chip that we have all been waiting for. This is the beginning of the future Google has envisioned for its phones, and the sky’s the limit from now on. In a sense, you can think of the Tensor G5 as the first generation of Google’s own chips, and we all know how fast things improve immediately after the first-generation of a custom-built piece of silicon.

The Tensor G5 is faster, more efficient, and more secure than before. More importantly, it delivers the performance needed to make Pixel’s AI features immediate and reliable, which has been the main goal for Google.

That is why the Tensor G5 is a breakthrough — because it has opened the doors for Google to build on its vision.

Tensor G5: The magic behind the might
