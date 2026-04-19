T-Mobile's digital push has a massive trust problem, and you confirmed it

T-Mobile

Over 90% of you are not buying what T-Mobile is selling

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What stands out to you in T-Mobile's digital shift? Prioritizing efficiency at a human cost. Providing greater transparency to customers. Reducing chances of scams. Losing touch with reality. Vote 544 Votes



The QR code feature is not the real issue

The poll came from our coverage of



Recommended For You The poll came from our coverage of T-Life's upcoming QR code-based store pickup feature , spotted in version 11.5.2 of the app. The concept is pretty straightforward: instead of going through manual identity checks when picking up a new device, you just show a QR code to a store employee and walk out with your phone.On its own, that is a perfectly fine idea. Quicker pickups and less hassle at the store benefits everyone.





T-Mobile has been building for well over a year now.



The issue is context. This is just another step in a pattern thathas been building for well over a year now.



The pattern that has customers fed up

It feels like every few weeks there is another story about T-Life muscling its way deeper into the customer experience:





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