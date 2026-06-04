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Google pulls an unexpected move and gives Fitbit Air owners something new

The change has nothing to do with what's inside the tracker.

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Johanna Romero
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A grid of Google Fitbit Air bands in woven and silicone styles across a range of colors, on a gradient background.
The official Google Fitbit Air band lineup, spanning woven loops and sport styles. | Image by Google
Google's smallest tracker just got a lot more interesting, and not because of anything inside the pebble. The change is all about what wraps around it, and it hands the keys to the people who were never going to settle for the bands that came in the box.

What Google just did

Google has published the full hardware specs and accessory design guidelines for the Fitbit Air, so anyone can now build bands for the screenless tracker. The company spelled it out in an announcement on its Google Health Community forum, framing it as a direct answer to fans who were already getting creative in the days after launch.

The release includes 2D CAD drawings of the sensor (the "pebble") and the sleeve that holds it, with exact dimensions, tolerances, and the attach and detach forces you need to make a band that actually fits. Google says it opened things up because the Fitbit Air was built to be its most versatile tracker, and the band is the main way to make it your own.

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There's an official lane too. Brands can run their accessories through the Made for Google certification process to earn the badge and formal compatibility, and certified partners even get early access to upcoming devices.



The design rules Google set

Google provided some guidelines that band designers/printers should stick to. These are:

  • The optical heart rate and SpO2 sensors on the base have to stay completely unobstructed and flush against the skin
  • Bands should keep a steady, gentle pressure in the sensing area, with at least 35 mmHg (0.68 psi) recommended for accurate readings
  • Materials need to be skin-safe, which rules out things like certain nickel finishes and natural latex that can trigger irritation

What would actually get you to ditch the band that came with your tracker?
1 Votes

Why it's important

Here's the part worth being straight about. This is not Google open-sourcing the hardware. The pebble still uses a proprietary magnetic charging mechanism, so what's actually open is the band and sleeve around it. Google opened the accessory ecosystem, not the device.

That distinction matters, but it doesn't make the move small. Screenless trackers usually lock you into whatever the maker sells, and Whoop is the obvious example, since it has historically gone after rivals instead of inviting them in. Google publishing real specs plus a certification path is a far more open stance, and it's the right one for an accessory market.

People did not wait for permission, either. One Fitbit user on Reddit got fed up with the stock wristband and designed a 3D-printed adapter to slot the pebble into a Coros armband, even cutting holes so the status light stays visible.

It should be noted that this was a personal project and not a tested product, but it's exactly the kind of tinkering the official spec now supports. It's also most likely just one of many examples of Fitbit Air users already finding unique ways to make their devices truly their own.



For the everyday owner, this is simpler than it sounds: more band choices, more styles, and eventually third-party options that cost less than buying direct from Google. The Air already impressed us when we wore Google's screenless tracker for two weeks, and opening the bands removes one of the few real limits on a $99.99 device that landed back in May.

Where this goes next

I'm excited to see what the community does with this. The official bands by Google, although not bad-looking at all, can be considered pretty plain. However, now that the spec is public, I fully expect Etsy to fill up with options that have actual personality.

That's the quiet win here. A screenless tracker lives or dies on whether it disappears into your routine, and the band is the only thing you ever really see or feel, so letting people own that choice beats another locked-down accessory store.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
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