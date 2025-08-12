Some T-Mobile stores are handing out a long-awaited Tuesdays freebie

T-Mobile



T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies are only available at T-Mobile -owned and operated stores, so visiting a third-party location would be futile. You can use the carrier's official store finder to locate the one situated nearest to you.

Were you looking forward to this T-Mobile-branded bottle? No, it's not exactly a collectible. Yeah, it's fun to expand my collection. Kind of but I'll never admit it! No, it's not exactly a collectible. 25% Yeah, it's fun to expand my collection. 75% Kind of but I'll never admit it! 0%



You might want to call ahead and inquire about availability. That's because T-Mobile , which is why you will only find the bottle in a few of its own and Metro by T-Mobile stores today. You might want to call ahead and inquire about availability. That's because is experiencing shipping issues , which is why you will only find the bottle in a few of its own and Metro bystores today.



