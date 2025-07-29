$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

That T-Mobile freebie you've been waiting for has been delayed for 'unknown reasons'

This week's T-Mobile Tuesdays slate has suddenly become wholly unexciting, but things are likely to be radically different either next week or the Tuesday after that.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Deals Wireless service
T-Mobile Tuesdays promotional banner
You probably never expected a water bottle to make not one and not two but three different headlines (in the space of just a few weeks) on a website primarily dedicated to phones and other (sophisticated) mobile devices, but here I am, giving you the news I know so many of you are interested in and nobody wanted to hear today.

Yes, I'm afraid the latest batch of T-Mobile Tuesdays offers and perks is not as generous as the "Un-carrier" officially announced a little while back, lacking quite possibly the program's most exciting item of this entire season.

That means you will need to find other ways to keep cool this summer than the insulated black-and-magenta water bottle pictured in leaked images below, at least for the next week or two. According to the same source that revealed the pictures in the first place, the highly anticipated freebie has "probably" been delayed until August 5 for "unknown reasons."


A different source on Reddit (who also seems to know what he's talking about) claims "shipment delay issues" are behind the highly unusual last-minute change. In other words, T-Mo may have had trouble procuring enough water bottles to satisfy your presumably sky-high demand, so instead of potentially running out of inventory within minutes of launching the deal today, a move to "either August 5 or August 12" was decided.

How often do you use the T-Mobile Tuesdays program?

Vote View Result

That definitely sounds like a wise call, even though it makes this week's T-Mobile Tuesdays slate wholly unexciting... just like so many other past collections of similar goodies and offers.

It remains to be seen now if this unexpected delay will impact in any way the other big gift T-Mobile is planning to give all customers with no strings attached on August 26. Probably not, but it might be smart to not take anything for granted yet.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless