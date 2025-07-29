That T-Mobile freebie you've been waiting for has been delayed for 'unknown reasons'





Yes, I'm afraid the latest batch of T-Mobile Tuesdays offers and perks is not as generous as Yes, I'm afraid the latest batch ofTuesdays offers and perks is not as generous as the "Un-carrier" officially announced a little while back , lacking quite possibly the program's most exciting item of this entire season.













different source on Reddit (who also seems to know what he's talking about) claims "shipment delay issues" are behind the highly unusual last-minute change. In other words, T-Mo may have had trouble procuring enough water bottles to satisfy your presumably sky-high demand, so instead of potentially running out of inventory within minutes of launching the deal today, a move to "either August 5 or August 12" was decided.

How often do you use the T-Mobile Tuesdays program? Every week Once every few weeks Only when I can get absolutely free stuff About once a month Never Every week 33.33% Once every few weeks 0% Only when I can get absolutely free stuff 0% About once a month 0% Never 66.67%





That definitely sounds like a wise call, even though it makes this week's T-Mobile Tuesdays slate wholly unexciting... just like so many other past collections of similar goodies and offers.





T-Mobile It remains to be seen now if this unexpected delay will impact in any way the other big giftis planning to give all customers with no strings attached on August 26. Probably not, but it might be smart to not take anything for granted yet.

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

You probably never expected a water bottle to make not one and not two but three different headlines (in the space of just a few weeks) on a website primarily dedicated to phones and other (sophisticated) mobile devices, but here I am, giving you the news I know so many of you are interested in and nobody wanted to hear today.