That T-Mobile freebie you've been waiting for has been delayed for 'unknown reasons'
This week's T-Mobile Tuesdays slate has suddenly become wholly unexciting, but things are likely to be radically different either next week or the Tuesday after that.
You probably never expected a water bottle to make not one and not two but three different headlines (in the space of just a few weeks) on a website primarily dedicated to phones and other (sophisticated) mobile devices, but here I am, giving you the news I know so many of you are interested in and nobody wanted to hear today.
Yes, I'm afraid the latest batch of T-Mobile Tuesdays offers and perks is not as generous as the "Un-carrier" officially announced a little while back, lacking quite possibly the program's most exciting item of this entire season.
That means you will need to find other ways to keep cool this summer than the insulated black-and-magenta water bottle pictured in leaked images below, at least for the next week or two. According to the same source that revealed the pictures in the first place, the highly anticipated freebie has "probably" been delayed until August 5 for "unknown reasons."
This is definitely not the world's most valuable freebie, but it will certainly come in handy... at some point.
A different source on Reddit (who also seems to know what he's talking about) claims "shipment delay issues" are behind the highly unusual last-minute change. In other words, T-Mo may have had trouble procuring enough water bottles to satisfy your presumably sky-high demand, so instead of potentially running out of inventory within minutes of launching the deal today, a move to "either August 5 or August 12" was decided.
That definitely sounds like a wise call, even though it makes this week's T-Mobile Tuesdays slate wholly unexciting... just like so many other past collections of similar goodies and offers.
It remains to be seen now if this unexpected delay will impact in any way the other big gift T-Mobile is planning to give all customers with no strings attached on August 26. Probably not, but it might be smart to not take anything for granted yet.
