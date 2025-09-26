T-Mobile doesn't want you to think it dictates how you are assisted by employees

T-Mobile

– T-Mobile spokesperson, September 2025

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

CNBC

T-Mobile

's Consumer Group President Jon Freier previously said that the company may have fewer stores in the future, but they will be better staffed with more knowledgeable employees.According to Jeff Moore, principal at Wave7 Research,has been consolidating the number of stores as the company closes locations in overlapping areas. He reminded that activations and bill payments aren't the only activities done at stores. Offline locations are also a platform for phones and accessories, as well as services like the internet.would be losing out by having a limited physical footprint, so fears about closures may be overblown.Contrary to popular belief, the company has taken steps to increase interactions between representatives and customers. Such interactions are instrumental for building customer relationships.also asked Sievert why he was stepping down despite his age and successful track record. Sievert pointed out that his predecessor, John Legere, also left during a time of incredible success. He explained that at, they believe in handing over the reins to the next in line when they are ready to execute their vision for the company.Speaking of the successor, Gopalan is known for his financial skills and is expected to make the company a lot more profitable than it is today. While Gopalan is still very much committed to the Un-carrier strategy, it's natural to wonder whether a more ambitious profitability goal will result in more price increases.