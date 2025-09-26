T-Mobile doesn't want you to think it dictates how you are assisted by employees
T-Mobile says customers are free to choose how they want to interact with it.
T-Mobile has commented on a recent internal chart that indicated upgrades, new line activations, and account creation would only be done via its T-Life app starting in January.
T-Mobile has been encouraging customers to use the T-Life app for activities that were previously handled by employees. This has frustrated many store representatives and subscribers, both of whom don't want to be compelled to use T-Life.
Gopalan often speaks about T-Mobile's digital capabilities. When asked by CNBC what he meant by that, he pointed to T-Life's success, which has been downloaded more than 75 million times. The app and AI are a core part of the company's digital strategy, and together they can make things such as upgrading to a new device easier for customers.
According to Jeff Moore, principal at Wave7 Research, T-Mobile has been consolidating the number of stores as the company closes locations in overlapping areas. He reminded that activations and bill payments aren't the only activities done at stores. Offline locations are also a platform for phones and accessories, as well as services like the internet. T-Mobile would be losing out by having a limited physical footprint, so fears about closures may be overblown.
Contrary to popular belief, the company has taken steps to increase interactions between representatives and customers. Such interactions are instrumental for building customer relationships.
CNBC also asked Sievert why he was stepping down despite his age and successful track record. Sievert pointed out that his predecessor, John Legere, also left during a time of incredible success. He explained that at T-Mobile, they believe in handing over the reins to the next in line when they are ready to execute their vision for the company.
Speaking of the successor, Gopalan is known for his financial skills and is expected to make the company a lot more profitable than it is today. While Gopalan is still very much committed to the Un-carrier strategy, it's natural to wonder whether a more ambitious profitability goal will result in more price increases.
Dubbed an "operations mastermind," he is expected to continue forging new partnerships and rolling out new products and services to strengthen the company. T-Mobile will especially be interested in extending its 5G lead while AT&T gears up to put the spectrum it has bought from EchoStar to use.
Under his leadership, the company may increase its focus on enterprise customers and expand beyond offering smartphone plans.
While it might be reassuring for customers that they can still contact T-Mobile employees for assistance, that doesn't mean they have the option to revert to legacy methods for key service activities. That's not necessarily a bad thing, and as Gopalan pointed out, using a digital tool can be more convenient than visiting a store for upgrading and other activities in many instances.
While that sounds good in theory, the problem is that T-Life remains somewhat buggy even nearly two years after its launch. Before pursuing its digitization goals, T-Mobile may want to have a look at that.
The internal document came to light just as Mike Sievert was preparing to hand over the Chief Executive Officer role to Srini Gopalan, the current Chief Operating Officer. T-Mobile said that Gopalan was going to lead the "next era of growth and digital-first transformation."
You’ve got to take a ton of time out on a weekend. You’ve got to get your 17-year-old and your 19-year-old into the store. It can be a really tough process. Now, think about taking the best of digital skills and AI and actually making a process like that significantly easier. What we’re trying to do is bring the best of tech to make it incredibly easy for customers.
–Srini Gopalan, COO T-Mobile, September 2025
Fierce Wireless asked T-Mobile about its alleged T-Life roadmap, and the carrier responded that it was a progress report that it shared with its employees to make T-Life a top-quality digital tool for its users.
This document is simply a progress report we share with our teams on our journey to make T-Life a truly first-class digital experience for customers. For customers who need our assistance and expertise, our best-in-the-industry teams will absolutely be available to support them in our own stores and call centers to ensure they receive an exceptional experience, however they choose to interact with us.
–T-Mobile spokesperson, September 2025
The company says that customers will still be able to reach out to employees at stores and through call centers, dispelling the notion that it's discouraging those interactions.
T-Mobile's Consumer Group President Jon Freier previously said that the company may have fewer stores in the future, but they will be better staffed with more knowledgeable employees.
