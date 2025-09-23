Internal T-Mobile chart indicates customers will be pretty much on their own after Srini takes over

T-Mobile

Posted by a disgruntled employee who felt they'd be replaced by T-Life next year, the leaked chart shows's goals for its app. Right now, the carrier requires 85 percent of upgrades and 70 percent of new line additions to be done using T-Life.By October, 78 percent of new line activations will need to be done using the app. October is also whenwill start moving new account creation to T-Life by requiring 50 percent of the set-ups to be done using the app. Initially, only customers bringing their own device or buying a new one will be targeted.The aggressive push toward digitalization will continue in November, with the carrier requiring customer representatives to route 92 percent of upgrades, 85 percent of new lines, and 60 percent of new accounts through T-Life.Finally, by January 2026, all upgrades, line additions, and account set-ups, including home internet, will be done using T-Life. That's's goal at least.

How do you feel about being compelled to use T-Life for everything? I have gotten used to it. I wouldn't mind if the app wasn't so slow and buggy. I have no choice. This might be the last straw for me. I have gotten used to it. 0% I wouldn't mind if the app wasn't so slow and buggy. 0% I have no choice. 50% This might be the last straw for me. 50%

The transition may prove tricky. For starters, not allcustomers have enough tech proficiency to be able to use T-Life. This demographic would include older folks who usually rely on store staff to get things done for them.Additionally, T-Life doesn't always work as intended, with many employees claiming it's buggy. For a smooth transition,will need to iron out all the bugs.Regardless, this is yet another sign thatwants to move away from legacy systems, toward a new self-service model.will build T-Life into the customer experience from the very beginning, which might help reduce resistance to it. With T-Life becoming central to the customer experience, it's easy to see why some store representatives fear losing their jobs.