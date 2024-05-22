T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash





T-Mobile is increasing rates on a number of older plans, per The Mobile Report. There will be no forced plan changes, as feared previously. Simple Choice and ONE plans will see a price increase of $2 to $5 per line a month, meaning if you have five lines, your monthly bill will go up by $25.





It looks like plans protected by Price Lock are not affected but what that really means is not clear.





ONE plans were supposed to be protected by the "Un-Contract Promise" which was a pledge made in 2017 that only customers could change what they paid. Under the commitment, if your account was activated between January 2017 and April 28, 2022, the company will pay the final month's bill if prices are increased if you let it know within 60 days.





Voice lines and BTS (data lines for tablets and hotspots) have also been affected, with BTS lines slapped with an increase of more than $2. Here are the BTS SOC codes that have been affected:









Free lines and existing benefits have not undergone any change. Some other older plans, including Sprint plans, are also expected to become costlier.



T-Mobile is not being forthcoming about which plans have been affected and has instructed employees to view accounts on a case-by-case basis to see if they have been impacted. The texts that will be sent to customers will contain a personalized link with details about the changes.





Apparently, the company told employees earlier today that inflation and rising costs necessitated the change. It asserted that even after the "small increase", prices would be lower compared to what AT&T and Verizon charge. The company also claims that most of its customers will not see prices go up.



