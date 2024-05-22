T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
Up Next:
All signs were pointing to an impending price increase for T-Mobile legacy plans and the rumor has now been confirmed.
The price increase will go into effect on the June 5 billing cycle and customers should expect to receive texts about it soon. The messages will likely be spaced out throughout the day to ensure there aren't too many customers at a location at any given time.
T-Mobile is increasing rates on a number of older plans, per The Mobile Report. Simple Choice and ONE plans will see a price increase of $2 to $5 per line a month, meaning if you have five lines, your monthly bill will go up by $25.
Free lines and existing benefits have not undergone any change. Some other older plans, including Sprint plans, are also expected to become costlier.
T-Mobile is not being forthcoming about which plans have been affected and has instructed employees to view accounts on a case-by-case basis to see if they have been impacted. The texts that will be sent to customers will contain a personalized link with details about the changes.
The change was predicted in April, with a report saying that though a price hike was in the cards, T-Mobile would still "remain underneath of the AT&T and Verizon pricing umbrella."
Since T-Mobile has been so vocally proud about not increasing prices, it reportedly expects a huge backlash from customers, which is why it has increased staffing in multiple stores and even asked managers to be present for their full shift to deal with angry customers.
If you have been affected by the price increase, you can either learn to live with it, especially if you have no other complaints with T-Mobile and think it's too much of a hassle to switch carriers. After all, we have seen prices of everything from groceries to phones rise over the past couple of years, so it was only a matter of time before T-Mobile did the same. Or, you could blame it on the reduced competition, for which T-Mobilewas being blamed even before the latest changed.
Otherwise, you can leave the company and count on them making good on their Price Lock promise of paying your final bill.
The price increase will go into effect on the June 5 billing cycle and customers should expect to receive texts about it soon. The messages will likely be spaced out throughout the day to ensure there aren't too many customers at a location at any given time.
There will be no forced plan changes, as feared previously.
T-Mobile is increasing rates on a number of older plans, per The Mobile Report. Simple Choice and ONE plans will see a price increase of $2 to $5 per line a month, meaning if you have five lines, your monthly bill will go up by $25.
It looks like plans protected by Price Lock are not affected but what that really means is not clear.
ONE plans were supposed to be protected by the "Un-Contract Promise" which was a pledge made in 2017 that only customers could change what they paid. Under the commitment, if your account was activated between January 2017 and April 28, 2022, the company will pay the final month's bill if prices are increased if you let it know within 60 days.
Voice lines and BTS (data lines for tablets and hotspots) have also been affected, with BTS lines slapped with an increase of more than $2. Here are the BTS SOC codes that have been affected:
Free lines and existing benefits have not undergone any change. Some other older plans, including Sprint plans, are also expected to become costlier.
T-Mobile is not being forthcoming about which plans have been affected and has instructed employees to view accounts on a case-by-case basis to see if they have been impacted. The texts that will be sent to customers will contain a personalized link with details about the changes.
Apparently, the company told employees earlier today that inflation and rising costs necessitated the change. It asserted that even after the "small increase", prices would be lower compared to what AT&T and Verizon charge. The company also claims that most of its customers will not see prices go up.
T-Mobile explains why prices are going up
The change was predicted in April, with a report saying that though a price hike was in the cards, T-Mobile would still "remain underneath of the AT&T and Verizon pricing umbrella."
Since T-Mobile has been so vocally proud about not increasing prices, it reportedly expects a huge backlash from customers, which is why it has increased staffing in multiple stores and even asked managers to be present for their full shift to deal with angry customers.
Recommended Stories
If T-Mobile can have its way, it will ask you to upgrade to one of the newer plans.
Otherwise, you can leave the company and count on them making good on their Price Lock promise of paying your final bill.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: