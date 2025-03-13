Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

T-Mobile announces yet another price hike for some of their customers. Are you affected?

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
Header image with T-Mobile logo
Well, it's happening folks. The much talked about T-Mobile rate hike is officially happening and you will know today if you are affected or not. T-Mobilehas announced that certain older plans will see a $5 increase per line, starting April 2nd, 2025. Notifications have gone out via text and email to those affected, signaling a shift in monthly expenses for some subscribers. This adjustment, while impacting a portion of their customer base, does not affect those who experienced a rate change in the past year.

T-Mobile's official statements explain that this is a move to update pricing on some of their older monthly plans. They emphasize that customers will maintain their current plan benefits and access to their 5G network. The company also pointed out that their pricing remains competitive, especially when compared to other major carriers like AT&T and Verizon, who have implemented multiple price hikes in recent years. The company also alleged that customers on average still pay less than they would on other networks and reminded users that those with "Price Lock" guarantees will not see any changes.



For those receiving the notification, the increase will appear on the first bill cycle after April 2nd, 2025. T-Mobile has confirmed that existing benefits, promotions, and free line deals will remain unchanged. The company stated that customers who are considering a plan change have the option to switch at any time and reiterated that their "Un-contract Promise," which allows customers to leave within 60 days, says that T-Mobile will cover the final month's recurring service charge.

It is worth considering that this change may affect those who have been on older plans for a long time and those who became T-Mobile customers as a result of the Sprint merger. People who have been paying the same amount for years may be surprised by this news, and for those who are on a tight budget, even a small increase can make a difference. It might be a good idea to review your current plan and compare it with other options, both within T-Mobile and from other providers, to ensure you're getting the best value for your needs.

Recommended Stories
Notifications of the price changes will be going out all day today, so if you are a T-Mobile customer and you have not received a notification, you may just want to wait until end of day before you start celebrating. I am personally one of those T-Mobile customers currently in limbo keeping my fingers crossed that I am not hit by the price hike.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless