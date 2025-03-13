T-Mobile announces yet another price hike for some of their customers. Are you affected?
Well, it's happening folks. The much talked about T-Mobile rate hike is officially happening and you will know today if you are affected or not. T-Mobilehas announced that certain older plans will see a $5 increase per line, starting April 2nd, 2025. Notifications have gone out via text and email to those affected, signaling a shift in monthly expenses for some subscribers. This adjustment, while impacting a portion of their customer base, does not affect those who experienced a rate change in the past year.
For those receiving the notification, the increase will appear on the first bill cycle after April 2nd, 2025. T-Mobile has confirmed that existing benefits, promotions, and free line deals will remain unchanged. The company stated that customers who are considering a plan change have the option to switch at any time and reiterated that their "Un-contract Promise," which allows customers to leave within 60 days, says that T-Mobile will cover the final month's recurring service charge.
It is worth considering that this change may affect those who have been on older plans for a long time and those who became T-Mobile customers as a result of the Sprint merger. People who have been paying the same amount for years may be surprised by this news, and for those who are on a tight budget, even a small increase can make a difference. It might be a good idea to review your current plan and compare it with other options, both within T-Mobile and from other providers, to ensure you're getting the best value for your needs.
T-Mobile's official statements explain that this is a move to update pricing on some of their older monthly plans. They emphasize that customers will maintain their current plan benefits and access to their 5G network. The company also pointed out that their pricing remains competitive, especially when compared to other major carriers like AT&T and Verizon, who have implemented multiple price hikes in recent years. The company also alleged that customers on average still pay less than they would on other networks and reminded users that those with "Price Lock" guarantees will not see any changes.
Phone plan rate hike notification on T-Mobile's website. | Image credit — T-Mobile site
Notifications of the price changes will be going out all day today, so if you are a T-Mobile customer and you have not received a notification, you may just want to wait until end of day before you start celebrating. I am personally one of those T-Mobile customers currently in limbo keeping my fingers crossed that I am not hit by the price hike.
