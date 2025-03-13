T-Mobile announces yet another price hike for some of their customers. Are you affected?

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile



It is worth considering that this change may affect those who have been on older plans for a long time and those who became T-Mobile customers as a result of the Sprint merger. People who have been paying the same amount for years may be surprised by this news, and for those who are on a tight budget, even a small increase can make a difference. It might be a good idea to review your current plan and compare it with other options, both within T-Mobile and from other providers, to ensure you're getting the best value for your needs.



Recommended Stories

Notifications of the price changes will be going out all day today, so if you are a T-Mobile customer and you have not received a notification, you may just want to wait until end of day before you start celebrating. I am personally one of those T-Mobile customers currently in limbo keeping my fingers crossed that I am not hit by the price hike.

For those receiving the notification, the increase will appear on the first bill cycle after April 2nd, 2025.has confirmed that existing benefits, promotions, and free line deals will remain unchanged. The company stated that customers who are considering a plan change have the option to switch at any time and reiterated that their "Un-contract Promise," which allows customers to leave within 60 days, says thatwill cover the final month's recurring service charge.