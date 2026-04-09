April brings two free lines for quick-acting T-Mobile customers

To qualify, you need to be on a relatively new plan, such as Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More, or Experience Beyond. The segmented 55+, military, and first responder versions of these plans do not qualify. Additionally, accounts must have at least two paid lines to be eligible.

What has changed?

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The deal is known by the identifier ID260383, and you should reach out to a customer rep online or in-store to claim it.Previously, customers were required to keep all lines active for one year from the date the deal was announced.Under the updated terms, all lines must now be maintained for a full twelve months from the specific date of enrollment to keep the free line credits.While customers previously found ways to keep their lines without a full year's commitment,has closed that loophole.After the initial year, you must continue to hold at least two paid lines to enjoy the free lines.Unless you are on Go5G Next or Experience Beyond, it is advisable to finance a device on the free line immediately upon activation. This is your only window to do so, asnow restricts Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) primarily to paid lines.That's part of a broader push byto prioritize lines that generate revenue.