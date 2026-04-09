April brings two free lines for quick-acting T-Mobile customers
It's a good time to be a T-Mobile customer.
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T-Mobile customers can claim another free line. | Image by Mobile Marketing Magazine
T-Mobile may be cutting back on promotions, but it remains more generous than rivals AT&T and Verizon. Although a recent Buy One, Get One (BOGO) free line offer just expired, it has already been replaced. For those who capitalized on the previous deal, this represents a rare opportunity to double-dip.
Reddit user desterpot, known for posting covert deals, recently posted the particulars of the new BOGO offer. The terms mirror the previous offer, maintaining the more rigid requirements that have characterized T-Mobile's recent strategy.
Twice the fun
Reddit user desterpot, known for posting covert deals, recently posted the particulars of the new BOGO offer. The terms mirror the previous offer, maintaining the more rigid requirements that have characterized T-Mobile's recent strategy.
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To qualify, you need to be on a relatively new plan, such as Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More, or Experience Beyond. The segmented 55+, military, and first responder versions of these plans do not qualify. Additionally, accounts must have at least two paid lines to be eligible.
The deal is known by the identifier ID260383, and you should reach out to a customer rep online or in-store to claim it.
Previously, customers were required to keep all lines active for one year from the date the deal was announced.
While customers previously found ways to keep their lines without a full year's commitment, T-Mobile has closed that loophole.
After the initial year, you must continue to hold at least two paid lines to enjoy the free lines.
Unless you are on Go5G Next or Experience Beyond, it is advisable to finance a device on the free line immediately upon activation. This is your only window to do so, as T-Mobile now restricts Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) primarily to paid lines.
That's part of a broader push by T-Mobile to prioritize lines that generate revenue.
What has changed?
Previously, customers were required to keep all lines active for one year from the date the deal was announced.
Under the updated terms, all lines must now be maintained for a full twelve months from the specific date of enrollment to keep the free line credits.
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After the initial year, you must continue to hold at least two paid lines to enjoy the free lines.
Upgrade now or never
Unless you are on Go5G Next or Experience Beyond, it is advisable to finance a device on the free line immediately upon activation. This is your only window to do so, as T-Mobile now restricts Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) primarily to paid lines.
That's part of a broader push by T-Mobile to prioritize lines that generate revenue.
Who should continue claiming free lines?
Pulling back on promotions
T-Mobile has been dialing down discounts and closing loopholes lately to meet its efficiency goals
In the last six months alone, the company discontinued the Google One for T-Mobile program and made AutoPay discounts harder to claim.
While the carrier continues to roll out plans for budget-conscious customers, the cheaper options exclude free line eligibility.
Judging by this trajectory, it might not be long before the company stops offering free lines altogether.
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