Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

T-Mobile customers need to salvage what they can before a harsh AutoPay rule takes effect

T-Mobile is closing a loophole that still let customers use their credit cards for AutoPay discounts.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile AutoPay discount credit card
In 2023, T-Mobile asked customers to stop using credit cards as a payment method to continue receiving the AutoPay discount. That didn't deter every customer; many of whom used a loophole to continue paying with credit cards. T-Mobile is now closing that workaround.

You can't use a credit card without losing your AutoPay discount anymore


AutoPay is a T-Mobile service that lets you link a payment method to your account, ensuring your bill gets paid on time. T-Mobile also rewards users with an AutoPay discount of $5 per line for using an eligible payment method.

Since June 2023, linking your bank account or using your debit card have been the only eligible payment methods that qualify for the autopay discount. Before that, T-Mobile also let users use credit cards.

To continue using their credit cards and secure the discount, some customers gamed the system by updating their payment method but paying their bill early with a credit card. 

T-Mobile will officially seal that workaround, per The Mobile Report. Starting from October 24, early payments using an ineligible payment method will cause you to lose your discount for that billing cycle.

This means that you can no longer beat the system by using your credit card before the scheduled AutoPay payment to keep your discount. While that hack still required customers to provide their bank or debit card details to T-Mobile, which in itself was a deal breaker, it let them claim credit card rewards.

You must play by T-Mobile's rules now


With T-Mobile tightening its rules, the workaround will no longer work. Nothing else is changing, and if you overpaid your bill, you will still get the discount. A couple of customers say they have paid for a few months in advance, so they are sorted for a while.

This makes me way more sad than it should. Just paid for two months in advance so this can be a 2026 problem for me.
AccidentalArchetype, Reddit user, October 2025

Others tried to pay at least this month's bill early with mixed results, with some saying the changes are already in effect.

Message is already showing "Ineligible for AutoPay discounts." if I try to pay with a Visa CC
lugo3, Reddit user, October 2025

How much of a deal breaker is this for you?

Vote View Result

Other carriers have similar rules


AT&T and Verizon have similar rules, so there's really nowhere to go, unless you are prepared to wait for T-Mobile's rumored credit card. Carriers typically allow the use of their own credit cards for autopay, and the stricter rules might be a sign that T-Mobile's credit card is around the corner.

T-Mobile also recently increased its late fee, making setting up AutoPay even more crucial.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless