T-Mobile rolls out two new plans for customers on the verge of leaving

T-Mobile doesn't want you to switch to another carrier.

T-Mobile Wireless service
With AT&T and Verizon finally deploying 5G standalone (SA) networks and the latter realizing it can't afford to slack, T-Mobile has sprung into action. After launching the Better Value plan in January, the company is apparently introducing two more plans for dissatisfied customers.

The Mobile Report has learned from internal sources that T-Mobile will roll out these plans exclusively to certain existing customers.

Experience More with Appreciation Savings 


As the name implies, this is a lower-cost version of the Experience More plan. It starts at $75 per month for one line, compared to Experience More's rate of $85 for one line. Two lines cost $120, with lines three through eight adding $30 each per month, and lines nine through twelve adding $40 each. Additional lines after the second line cost the same on both plans, so the savings are concentrated on the first two lines.

Upgrade promos are the same as those offered to segmented (55+, First Responder, and Military) versions of Experience More, meaning customers will get less trade-in credit. This makes it ideal for customers who don't trade in devices frequently. Otherwise, they will end up paying more for financed devices every month than they would if they were on Experience More, offsetting any savings.

Unlike Better Value, the discounted Experience More plan doesn't disqualify customers from free line offers and likely lets them migrate their free lines as well.

The plan will only be available to those who T-Mobile deems eligible, provided they have been with the company for more than two years.

Loyalty Plan


The second plan comes with a lot of trade-offs. It's more of a retention offer and has been around for a while.

It costs $65 per month for one line and $120 per month for two lines. Lines three to eight cost only $12 per month for each additional line, with four lines totaling only $144.

This is a bare-bones plan, kind of like a new version of the Essentials plan for current customers. There are no bells and whistles such as unlimited high-speed data, high-speed hotspot data, high-speed Canada/Mexico data, or streaming perks.

The trade-in values may match those offered on pricey plans, but only when T-Mobile extends the availability of an offer.

The 5-year price guarantee doesn't apply to the Loyalty plan. Existing device promos are carried over.

This plan seems to be aimed at customers who want to lower the monthly bill on a large family plan. Customers should be able to trigger it by contacting the retention department.

Inching closer to a price war

Though competition is heating up, carriers have shown a disinclination to compete on price. Verizon's aggressive promotions apparently chipped away at T-Mobile's market share, and these new plans might be a countermove. T-Mobile is still preserving its margins by scaling back discounts and perks.

While the new plans are not the best T-Mobile has to offer, they still look like good options for customers who want to stay with the carrier but want more savings.

Would you consider moving to one of these plans as an unhappy customer?

Verizon's move


Verizon has already said that a new "value proposition" will roll out during the first half of the year. While a price war was seemingly unlikely until a few days ago, it appears unavoidable now. 

Anam Hamid
