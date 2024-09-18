T-Mobile sprinkling AI all over itself for a supercharged network and happier customers
T-Mobile today announced several new AI partnerships to enhance its network and improve its customer services.
The Un-carrier has teamed up with NVIDIA, Ericsson and Nokia to leverage AI to design and run its mobile network. The companies believe that AI will help revolutionize the capabilities of radio access networks (RAN), the system of cell towers that is used to provide 4G and 5G services to customers.
NVIDIA, Ericsson, and Nokia are all part of the AI-RAN Alliance, a consortium of companies that want to use AI to enhance RAN performance.
The partnership will bring transformational network experiences, according to T-Mobile, and satiate ever-growing demand for faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability for social media, gaming, and augmented reality apps.
AI-RAN will improve real-world network experiences by tapping into billions of data points to create an algorithm that works out optimal adjustments for maximum performance and predict capacity needs.
The supercharged mobile network will also be able to handle AI application workloads, allowing for faster AI experiences.
Just like T-Mobile led in 5G, we intend to lead in the next wave of network technology, for the benefit of our customers. AI-RAN at T-Mobile will be all about unlocking the massive capacity and performance that customers increasingly demand from mobile networks. AI-RAN has tremendous potential to completely transform the future of mobile networks, but it will be difficult to get right. That’s why T-Mobile is jumping in now to help lead the way with our partners. This collaboration between T-Mobile, NVIDIA, Nokia and Ericsson will truly define what’s next in mobile networks in the 5G Advanced era and beyond, and drive real progress where it’s needed.
Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile, September 2024
T-Mobile will also lean in on AI to improve customer experience
Rumors suggested that T-Mobile had internal AI systems in place to help customer-facing employees provide better service to customers. T-Mobile today announced that has entered into a multi-year partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to "revolutionize" the customer experience.
The two are building an intent-driven AI-powered decision-making platform called IntentCX that will use T-Mobile's data and its capability to figure out customer intent in real-time to provide superior service to users.
Launching next year, IntentCX will be able to offer quick, individualized solutions to fix problems and take proactive actions on behalf of customers with their permission.
Unlike the solutions that currently exist, IntentCX will not be limited by a finite set of data or a fixed number of customer treatment options. Instead, it will feed on billions of data points from customer interactions. It will be able to analyze T-Mobile's network in real-time to offer solutions.
The vision that T-Mobile has laid out seems impressive and can solve many of the pain points that exist today but the plans involve sharing data T-Mobile has on its customers with its partners, which is something many customers might not view favourably.
OpenAI’s technology knowhow and T-Mobile’s customer savvy are coming together in this unique collaboration, using the potential of intent-driven AI to unlock a world of possibilities that will completely revolutionize how customer love is delivered across our industry – and beyond. IntentCX is much more than chatbots. Our customers leave millions of clues about how they want to be treated through their real experiences and interactions, and now we’ll use that deep data to supercharge our Care team as they work to perfect customer journeys.
Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile, September 2024
