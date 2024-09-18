T-Mobile sprinkling AI all over itself for a supercharged network and happier customers



T-Mobile looks to AI to supercharge its network

T-Mobile today announced several new AI partnerships to enhance its network and improve its customer services. The Un-carrier has teamed up with NVIDIA, Ericsson and Nokia to leverage AI to design and run its mobile network. The companies believe that AI will help revolutionize the capabilities of radio access networks (RAN), the system of cell towers that is used to provide 4G and 5G services to customers.









NVIDIA, Ericsson, and Nokia are all part of the AI-RAN Alliance, a consortium of companies that want to use AI to enhance RAN performance.



The partnership will bring transformational network experiences, according to T-Mobile , and satiate ever-growing demand for faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability for social media, gaming, and augmented reality apps.



AI-RAN will improve real-world network experiences by tapping into billions of data points to create an algorithm that works out optimal adjustments for maximum performance and predict capacity needs.



The supercharged mobile network will also be able to handle AI application workloads, allowing for faster AI experiences.





T-Mobile will also lean in on AI to improve customer experience

T-Mobile today announced that has entered into



The two are building an intent-driven AI-powered decision-making platform called IntentCX that will use T-Mobile's data and its capability to figure out customer intent in real-time to provide superior service to users.



Launching next year, IntentCX will be able to offer quick, individualized solutions to fix problems and take proactive actions on behalf of customers with their permission.



a multi-year partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to "revolutionize" the customer experience.

Launching next year, IntentCX will be able to offer quick, individualized solutions to fix problems and take proactive actions on behalf of customers with their permission.

Unlike the solutions that currently exist, IntentCX will not be limited by a finite set of data or a fixed number of customer treatment options. Instead, it will feed on billions of data points from customer interactions. It will be able to analyze T-Mobile's network in real-time to offer solutions.





The vision that T-Mobile has laid out seems impressive and can solve many of the pain points that exist today but the plans involve sharing data T-Mobile has on its customers with its partners, which is something many customers might not view favourably.





