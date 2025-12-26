The man Apple sued for allegedly stealing trade secrets is back with iPhone Fold renders

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Jon Prosser and FPT have iPhone Fold renders for you to see







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As Prosser reveals, and as we previously told you months ago, Apple looked at both potential foldable styles and decided to go with the book-type foldable similar to the Galaxy Z Fold models. He also discusses that Apple has reportedly been able to get rid of the bane of most foldable phones , the crease that is visible along the middle of foldable displays. This is also a subject matter that we've previously covered with the latest rumor stating that Apple has yet to actually rid the internal display of the crease



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Prosser's report claims that Apple has been able to get rid of the crease by using a metal plate that distributes the pressure of bending the display so that such action doesn't cause the crease to appear. Liquid metal is supposed to be employed in the hinge which is also supposed to eliminate the crease. Prosser says that the cover screen will feature a 5.5-inch display









iPhone Fold will supposedly be 4.5mm thick which is amazingly thin. The iPhone Fold will be equipped with four cameras with one on the cover screen, two on a camera bar at the rear of the closed device. The fourth camera will be on the internal display. When closed, the device will be 9mm thick which is only a slight increase from the 8.75mm thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max . The FPT video reports that when open, the internal display will be 7.8 inches. When opened, thewill supposedly be 4.5mm thick which is amazingly thin. Thewill be equipped with four cameras with one on the cover screen, two on a camera bar at the rear of the closed device. The fourth camera will be on the internal display.





iPhone Fold that we have already passed along to you including the device's lack of Face ID and iPhone Fold will feature Apple's second-generation in-house modem chip, the C2. While FPT talks about the high-density batteries expected to be employed in the first foldable, last month we told you that none other than highly respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Prosser also repeats some more info about thethat we have already passed along to you including the device's lack of Face ID and the return of Touch ID . This version of the biometric sensor will be found in the power button. We've also mentioned, as FPT does in the report, that thewill feature Apple's second-generation in-house modem chip, the C2. While FPT talks about the high-density batteries expected to be employed in the first foldable, last month we told you that none other than highly respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that these batteries would carry a capacity in the range of 5400-5800mAh

Foldable market could surge with release of Apple's first foldable iPhone





The FPT video notes that the color options of the iPhone Fold will be black and white, Prosser also gives the same $2,000-$2,500 range for the foldable's starting price that has been bandied about for some time. He repeats another rumor that has been recently making the rounds, which is the possibility that Apple will finally brand the phone with the name iPhone Ultra. I don't know how you feel about it, but iPhone Fold seems like the perfect name to me.





Will you buy the first foldable iPhone? Hell yes! 17.22% Hell no! 47.75% I'd like to see it first before I decide. 35.03% Vote 511 Votes





Many analysts have been saying that foldables would remain a niche market until the release of the first Apple iPhone foldable. With the expectation that Apple will introduce the iPhone Fold next September, possibly shipping the device starting that same month, it is time for the foldables market to grow up. Currently making up 1% to 2.5% of the global smartphone market, foldables could account for as much 5% of the worldwide smartphone market by 2028 according to one forecast.