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The man Apple sued for allegedly stealing trade secrets is back with iPhone Fold renders

Jon Prosser is back with more renders; this time they give us a sneak peek of the iPhone Fold.

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Render of the internal iPad-size display for the iPhone Fold.
This past July Apple sued Jon Prosser and a second person for allegedly stealing trade secrets in a convoluted plot to obtain non-public information about iOS 26, which turned into leaks for Prosser's FPT (Front Page Technology) videos. Apple alleges that Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti devised a plan to break into a developmental iPhone owned by Apple employee Ethan Lipnik, a friend of Ramacciotti, in order to get an early peak at what would be iOS 26.

Jon Prosser and FPT have iPhone Fold renders for you to see


You might think that the legal action would deter Prosser from releasing more Apple leaks. But by last August, one month before Apple would be unveiling the iPhone 17 line, FPT had posted renders of the iPhone 17 Pro. And now, the latest edition of FPT focuses on iPhone Fold renders. We previously passed along iPhone Fold renders that were posted on "X" by the leaker formerly known as Ice Universe. Before that, CAD-based renders of the first foldable iPhone were released by iPhone-ticker.de.

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Render of the iPhone Fold.
Render of the iPhone Fold. Image credit-FPT

As Prosser reveals, and as we previously told you months ago, Apple looked at both potential foldable styles and decided to go with the book-type foldable similar to the Galaxy Z Fold models. He also discusses that Apple has reportedly been able to get rid of the bane of most foldable phones, the crease that is visible along the middle of foldable displays. This is also a subject matter that we've previously covered with the latest rumor stating that Apple has yet to actually rid the internal display of the crease.

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Render of the iPhone Fold.
The internal 7.8-inch iPad-style display. | Image credit-FPT

Prosser's report claims that Apple has been able to get rid of the crease by using a metal plate that distributes the pressure of bending the display so that such action doesn't cause the crease to appear. Liquid metal is supposed to be employed in the hinge which is also supposed to eliminate the crease. Prosser says that the cover screen will feature a 5.5-inch display

Render of the iPhone Fold.
The back of the iPhone Fold when closed revealing the two rear-facing cameras. | Image credit-FPT

When closed, the device will be 9mm thick which is only a slight increase from the 8.75mm thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The FPT video reports that when open, the internal display will be 7.8 inches. When opened, the iPhone Fold will supposedly be 4.5mm thick which is amazingly thin. The iPhone Fold will be equipped with four cameras with one on the cover screen, two on a camera bar at the rear of the closed device. The fourth camera will be on the internal display.

Render of the iPhone Fold.
Face ID is integrated into the power button of the iPhone Fold. | Image credt-FPT

Prosser also repeats some more info about the iPhone Fold that we have already passed along to you including the device's lack of Face ID and the return of Touch ID. This version of the biometric sensor will be found in the power button. We've also mentioned, as FPT does in the report, that the iPhone Fold will feature Apple's second-generation in-house modem chip, the C2. While FPT talks about the high-density batteries expected to be employed in the first foldable, last month we told you that none other than highly respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that these batteries would carry a capacity in the range of 5400-5800mAh.

Foldable market could surge with release of Apple's first foldable iPhone


The FPT video notes that the color options of the iPhone Fold will be black and white, Prosser also gives the same $2,000-$2,500 range for the foldable's starting price that has been bandied about for some time. He repeats another rumor that has been recently making the rounds, which is the possibility that Apple will finally brand the phone with the name iPhone Ultra. I don't know how you feel about it, but iPhone Fold seems like the perfect name to me.

Will you buy the first foldable iPhone?
Hell yes!
17.22%
Hell no!
47.75%
I'd like to see it first before I decide.
35.03%
511 Votes

Many analysts have been saying that foldables would remain a niche market until the release of the first Apple iPhone foldable. With the expectation that Apple will introduce the iPhone Fold next September, possibly shipping the device starting that same month, it is time for the foldables market to grow up. Currently making up 1% to 2.5% of the global smartphone market, foldables could account for as much 5% of the worldwide smartphone market by 2028 according to one forecast.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

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