The T-Mobile Visa card’s application page is now live, but you still can’t apply yet

T-Mobile is officially launching its own Visa credit card, and it has one killer feature. It's the only credit card that will let you keep your monthly AutoPay discount.





T-Mobile’s new credit card is (almost) here









Here’s what the T-Mobile Visa offers





No annual fee

Exclusive to T-Mobile postpaid customers

postpaid customers 5% rewards on T-Mobile device purchases

device purchases 2% rewards on all other purchases (including your T-Mobile bill)

bill) The main perk: It’s the only credit card eligible for T-Mobile 's $5/line AutoPay discount.

Everything will be managed through the T-Life app, from checking balances to applying rewards back to your bill. There are also hints of exclusive T-Mobile Tuesday benefits for cardholders.

Why this card actually matters





It's not because of the rewards structure, because it is just okay. The real story here is the AutoPay discount. T-Mobile just dragged its customers through a mess by forcing everyone to link a debit card or bank account to keep that $5/line discount. This was a move that, understandably, annoyed a lot of people who prefer the security and rewards of using a credit card.



This new card is T-Mobile's "solution" to a problem they created. Suddenly, the only way to get the discount and keep the protection of a credit card is to use their credit card. While Verizon has its own Visa, its reward structure is different (focusing on gas and groceries). T-Mobile's card is laser-focused on solving this one, specific AutoPay pain point.





My take on this (very convenient) timing