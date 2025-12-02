At $500 off, Surface Pro 11 with OLED panel is top choice for boosting your productivity

iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
A Surface Pro 11 on a white background.
Looking for a high-end Windows-powered tablet that can be a reliable workhorse during working hours and an entertainment device during your mellowing-out time? Well, I found a really sweet post-Cyber Monday deal on none other than the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, which I think might pique your interest.

Right now, Amazon is slashing a whole $500 off this bad boy, allowing you to pick one up for less than $1,000, instead of splurging a whopping $1,500. Sure, I agree this is still far from affordable, but wait until you see what version this deal is about.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 16/512GB: Save $500 on Amazon!

$500 off (33%)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, is now $500 off on Amazon. This brings the price below $1,000. It’s not the cheapest tablet around, but it delivers blazing performance and stunning visuals courtesy of its OLED display. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
The Surface Pro 11 has a gazillion configurations, but the model that’s so heavily discounted on Amazon right now is the one with a Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a stunning OLED display.

So, this basically means you get a lot of value in return for your investment. The Snapdragon X Elite is incredibly powerful, packing enough firepower to handle almost anything you throw its way. It will blaze between Word documents and Excel sheets. And with 16GB of RAM, you’ll be able to juggle between apps without any issues.

When it’s time to kick back and relax, you just close all the PDF files and Chrome tabs, open the Netflix or YouTube apps, and start enjoying content in gorgeous visuals with deep blacks and high contrast, courtesy of the 13-inch OLED screen with a sharp 2880 x 1920 resolution.

Now factor in the fact that it becomes a true laptop when you attach a keyboard to it, and I think you see why this configuration of the Surface Pro 11 is an absolute bargain at $500 off its price. And as long as you aren’t planning on playing heavy PC games, I think it’s perfect for people who want a reliable tablet for work, browsing the web and socials, as well as streaming movies and videos. Therefore, don’t miss out—tap the offer button in this article and grab one for less now before the offer expires!

