Motorola's latest price cut makes the Moto G Stylus (2025) even more irresistible
This is the most affordable way to experience a phone with a built-in stylus.
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lovely discount on its entry-level Razr (2025), Motorola is also selling its stylus-powered beauty, the Moto G Stylus (2025), for less. You can currently score one for just $349.99, saving you a solid $50. Since $50 isn’t exactly a huge discount on its own, you may also want to check out how much you can save with a trade-in. Motorola says it offers a $120 trade-in discount on most phones, which could bring the price down to $229.99. Similarly to its Razr (2025) deal, the tech giant is also throwing in a free Moto Tag, saving you an additional $30!In addition to a
Is the Moto G Stylus (2025) worth getting with this deal? Well, I’d say yes, as long as you’re after a phone for day-to-day tasks with the added convenience of a built-in stylus. Since it’s on the budget side, it doesn’t exactly rank among the best phones on the market and won’t wow you with incredible performance. However, its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to handle basics like streaming videos, web browsing, and social media like Instagram without any issues.
Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera will let you take good-looking photos. Sure, they won’t be able to compare to the quality of pictures taken by some of the best camera phones, but then again, the Moto G Stylus (2025) costs only a fraction of their price. That’s why we can forgive it for the occasional inconsistent exposure, which can sometimes result in crushed blacks, a loss of shadow detail, and oversaturated colors.
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Is the Moto G Stylus (2025) worth getting with this deal? Well, I’d say yes, as long as you’re after a phone for day-to-day tasks with the added convenience of a built-in stylus. Since it’s on the budget side, it doesn’t exactly rank among the best phones on the market and won’t wow you with incredible performance. However, its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to handle basics like streaming videos, web browsing, and social media like Instagram without any issues.
Moreover, it comes equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support, which is unbelievable given the price. If that’s not enough, the display reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which is a spec that’s incredibly rare for budget phones.
Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera will let you take good-looking photos. Sure, they won’t be able to compare to the quality of pictures taken by some of the best camera phones, but then again, the Moto G Stylus (2025) costs only a fraction of their price. That’s why we can forgive it for the occasional inconsistent exposure, which can sometimes result in crushed blacks, a loss of shadow detail, and oversaturated colors.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus (2025) may be nothing to write home about in terms of raw power, but it delivers a great amount of value for its price. It’s a solid pick if you want to enjoy a stylus-powered experience without the hefty price tag. So, if it fits the bill, act fast and save by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article or in the product box!
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