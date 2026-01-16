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Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $150, becoming an absolute steal for budget shoppers

The tablet is perfect for casual use, so act fast and save today!

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A Glaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.
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For those who just need a solid everyday tablet for streaming and web browsing that won't break the bank, I’d suggest going with the Galaxy Tab A9+. And no, that’s not just because I’m a Sammy fanboy. I mean, I am a Sammy fanboy, but the real reason I’m advocating for the Galaxy Tab A9+ is that it’s often on sale at an irresistible price.

Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB, Graphite: Save $70 on Amazon!

$70 off (32%)
The Galaxy Tab A9+ in Graphite is selling for $70 off on Amazon, allowing you to get the model with 64GB of storage for under $150. The tablet delivers pleasant visuals for the price and is a no-brainer if you're looking for a slate for casual use that won't break the bank. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
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For example, Amazon is currently offering a hefty 32% discount on the Graphite model with 64GB of storage. This drops the price below $150, saving you a cool $70. Don’t write this deal off just because of the storage, though; the slate has a dedicated microSD slot, so you can easily expand your space later. In other words, you have an unmissable opportunity to score one of the best budget tablets on the market at a bargain price, provided you're okay with the lower base storage and adding your own memory card down the road.

For me, the Galaxy Tab A9+ really hits the sweet spot if you're looking for an affordable tablet for movies and browsing. Its 11-inch screen and 16:10 aspect ratio provide plenty of room for consuming content, while the Dolby Atmos stereo speakers ensure everything sounds great. It's a solid all-around setup that delivers a lot of value on the cheap.

Sure, it’s not among the fastest out there, but the Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM offer enough firepower for basic stuff like emails, social media, and video playback. It’s perfect for casual use, and you shouldn’t experience any issues as long as you don’t push it too hard with heavy multitasking.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a casual tablet that’s easy on the wallet. Make sure to grab one while this generous Amazon deal is still live!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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