Premium Sony WH-1000XM5 with superb comfort and ANC are dream come true at $111 off
Ranked among the best high-end headphones, they deliver premium sound and are a must-have at their current price.
The WH-1000XM5 may not be Sony’s flagship headphones anymore, now that the WH-1000XM6 are up for grabs, but a hefty $111 discount at Walmart makes them the high-end cans that should be on your radar right now.
Thanks to this generous price cut, you can currently upgrade your listening experience for only $289, instead of spending a whopping $400. Just don’t waste time and grab a pair as soon as possible, as the deal has been available for a few weeks now and there’s no telling when it could expire.
Believe us, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny at their current price at Walmart. And no, that’s not an exaggeration. They are just that good.
Ranked among the best high-end wireless headphones on the market, these puppies deliver premium sound with heavy bass and crisp highs. And if their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can easily adjust it to your preferences through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app.
How long, you may ask. Well, they offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is a pretty solid battery life. They also support fast charging, providing you with up to five additional hours from just a 10-minute top-up.
So, we’re sure you now see why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are unmissable at $111 off. Therefore, don’t miss out—act fast and score a pair at a bargain price today!
In addition to top-quality sound, you’ll also enjoy superb active noise canceling, as Sony is one of the companies that offer best-in-class ANC tech right alongside Bose and Apple. And given that the WH-1000XM5 are extremely comfortable to wear, with their light build and plush earpads, you’ll enjoy long listening sessions without distractions ruining your experience.
