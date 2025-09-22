Premium Sony WH-1000XM5 with superb comfort and ANC are dream come true at $111 off

Ranked among the best high-end headphones, they deliver premium sound and are a must-have at their current price.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM5 in their case.
The WH-1000XM5 may not be Sony’s flagship headphones anymore, now that the WH-1000XM6 are up for grabs, but a hefty $111 discount at Walmart makes them the high-end cans that should be on your radar right now.

Thanks to this generous price cut, you can currently upgrade your listening experience for only $289, instead of spending a whopping $400. Just don’t waste time and grab a pair as soon as possible, as the deal has been available for a few weeks now and there’s no telling when it could expire.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Get them for $111 OFF!

$289
$399 99
$111 off (28%)
Walmart is selling the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a massive $111 discount, allowing you to pick a pair up for just $289. That's a pretty awesome deal considering these rank among the best headphones on the market and usually cost about $400. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Walmart


Believe us, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny at their current price at Walmart. And no, that’s not an exaggeration. They are just that good.

Ranked among the best high-end wireless headphones on the market, these puppies deliver premium sound with heavy bass and crisp highs. And if their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can easily adjust it to your preferences through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app.

In addition to top-quality sound, you’ll also enjoy superb active noise canceling, as Sony is one of the companies that offer best-in-class ANC tech right alongside Bose and Apple. And given that the WH-1000XM5 are extremely comfortable to wear, with their light build and plush earpads, you’ll enjoy long listening sessions without distractions ruining your experience.

How long, you may ask. Well, they offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is a pretty solid battery life. They also support fast charging, providing you with up to five additional hours from just a 10-minute top-up.

So, we’re sure you now see why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are unmissable at $111 off. Therefore, don’t miss out—act fast and score a pair at a bargain price today!

Premium Sony WH-1000XM5 with superb comfort and ANC are dream come true at $111 off

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1

Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are amazingly already discounted with no catches

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months

by Anam Hamid • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless