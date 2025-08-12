Top notch Sony WH-1000XM5 get hefty Prime Members-exclusive discount, making them unmissable

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black: Save $117 with Prime! $117 off (29%) Prime Members have the unmissable opportunity to get Sony's ex-flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones in black for $117 off their price. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and save while you can, as these cans are an absolute bargain. They are comfy, have incredible audio and feature industry-leading ANC. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

There's one tiny caveat, though: you must have a Prime membership in order to take advantage of this offer, as it's exclusive to Prime members. But given that you can start a 30-day free trial, we believe this shouldn't be an issue.The WH-1000XM5 may technically be an older model, but that doesn't mean they aren't worthy of your hard-earned cash anymore. They still deliver high-quality audio with clear highs and powerful bass. And even if you don't like how they sound out of the box, you can fix that with the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.Sony is also one of the companies with the best ANC on the market, so it's only natural for the WH-1000XM5 to include its industry-leading active noise cancellation as well. Thanks to their 30 hours of battery life, comfy design, plush earpads, and effective ANC, you'll enjoy your favorite songs for hours on end without experiencing ear fatigue. On top of that, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute top-up providing up to five hours of additional playtime.So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth getting, especially now that they can be yours for $117 off. So, don't hesitate—save with this deal now!