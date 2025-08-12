Top notch Sony WH-1000XM5 get hefty Prime Members-exclusive discount, making them unmissable

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have incredible ANC, and are an absolute bargain at their current price.

A close-up of a person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5.
The WH-1000XM6 are Sony's latest high-end wireless headphones, and because of that, there's a good chance they’re on your radar right now. However, even though they are phenomenal headphones, you can score an even better deal if you're willing to go for their predecessor instead.

Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a hefty $117 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, letting you score the model in black for just under $284, down from its usual price of about $400. And while the markdown doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer handles the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed.

There's one tiny caveat, though: you must have a Prime membership in order to take advantage of this offer, as it's exclusive to Prime members. But given that you can start a 30-day free trial, we believe this shouldn't be an issue.

The WH-1000XM5 may technically be an older model, but that doesn't mean they aren't worthy of your hard-earned cash anymore. They still deliver high-quality audio with clear highs and powerful bass. And even if you don't like how they sound out of the box, you can fix that with the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Sony is also one of the companies with the best ANC on the market, so it's only natural for the WH-1000XM5 to include its industry-leading active noise cancellation as well. Thanks to their 30 hours of battery life, comfy design, plush earpads, and effective ANC, you'll enjoy your favorite songs for hours on end without experiencing ear fatigue. On top of that, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute top-up providing up to five hours of additional playtime.

So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth getting, especially now that they can be yours for $117 off. So, don't hesitate—save with this deal now!

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
