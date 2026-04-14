Sony may stick to this ancient feature on the upcoming Xperia 1 VIII
New leak reveals some technical details about Sony’s flagship phone and a potential early launch.
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This is what the redesigned Xperia 1 VIII may look like. | Image by Super Freak
The early Xperia 1 VIII leaks showed that Sony may be willing to make some of the most radical changes to its flagship smartphone in years. Still, it appears there are some red lines the company won’t cross, and a fan-favorite feature may return once again.
Sony may stick to the headphone jack for its upcoming flagship smartphone. The Xperia 1 VIII may have appeared in FCC filing documents, which mention a 3.5 mm connector, alongside wireless charging, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G band support.
Sony hasn’t shared any official information about the Xperia 1 VIII, but its premiere is likely coming very soon. Last year, the Xperia 1 VII appeared on the FCC database about a week later than the new model, and it was announced on May 13, 2025, before a June launch.
Even with the 3.5 mm connector on board, the Xperia 1 VIII is likely to look very different from its predecessors. Leaked renders showed a new camera island setup on the back, which may replace the vertical layout of previous models.
The two sets of renders show different approaches to the front of the device. In one of the leaks, the phone looks to feature a punch-hole camera and slim bezels, while the other has the usual thick upper bezel housing the selfie shooter.
I haven’t used wired earphones with my smartphone in a very long time because I love how convenient truly wireless earbuds are. However, I understand the appeal of having a 3.5 mm jack on your device, and I’m glad that Sony continues to offer it to its fans.
What I’d love to see is an actual upgrade to the jack so it can support high-end headphones and higher quality audio. That would make the Xperia 1 VIII the best smartphone for audiophiles, which will be absolutely on-brand for Sony.
Xperia 1 VIII may feature a headphone jack once again
Sony may stick to the headphone jack for its upcoming flagship smartphone. The Xperia 1 VIII may have appeared in FCC filing documents, which mention a 3.5 mm connector, alongside wireless charging, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G band support.
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The FCC documents were spotted by The Walkman Blog and refer to a Sony device with the number PY7-30515Z. While that could be another model, the timing of the filing suggests it’s all about this year’s flagship Xperia.
Coming very soon
Xperia 1 VIII may look very differently. | Image by Super Freak
Sony hasn’t shared any official information about the Xperia 1 VIII, but its premiere is likely coming very soon. Last year, the Xperia 1 VII appeared on the FCC database about a week later than the new model, and it was announced on May 13, 2025, before a June launch.
Considering the new filing, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sony announcing the device a bit earlier in May. Either way, we are likely to start hearing more details about the device.
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A radical redesign
Even with the 3.5 mm connector on board, the Xperia 1 VIII is likely to look very different from its predecessors. Leaked renders showed a new camera island setup on the back, which may replace the vertical layout of previous models.
What feature would you like to see come back to more phones?
The two sets of renders show different approaches to the front of the device. In one of the leaks, the phone looks to feature a punch-hole camera and slim bezels, while the other has the usual thick upper bezel housing the selfie shooter.
Sony is likely to be one of the few smartphone companies to launch a redesign for its flagship device this year. Apple is likely to keep the iPhone 18 Pro virtually the same as the iPhone 17 Pro, and the Pixel 11 series may have only tiny cosmetic changes to the camera bar.
Welcomed alternative
I haven’t used wired earphones with my smartphone in a very long time because I love how convenient truly wireless earbuds are. However, I understand the appeal of having a 3.5 mm jack on your device, and I’m glad that Sony continues to offer it to its fans.
What I’d love to see is an actual upgrade to the jack so it can support high-end headphones and higher quality audio. That would make the Xperia 1 VIII the best smartphone for audiophiles, which will be absolutely on-brand for Sony.
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