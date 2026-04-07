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New renders confirm Sony is finally redesigning its flagship smartphone

Sony Xperia 1 VIII is unrecognizable in the latest set of leaked renders.

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The upper back side of an Xperia 1 VII phone, showing its cameras
The Sony Xperia 1 VII for reference | Image by PhoneArena
After the bumpy ride with the Xperia 1 VII, Sony appears ready to make some big steps with its next flagship smartphone. We’ve already seen some controversial claims about the design of this year’s top-tier Xperia phone, which may end up being true.

Xperia 1 VIII appears in new renders


New leaked renders of the Xperia 1 VIII further confirm that Sony is planning to redesign its flagship phone. Shared by Insider Sony on Twitter, the new images demonstrate a new camera island on the back of the device, which houses three cameras.

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While the images demonstrate a major departure from Sony’s previous design, the company doesn’t seem to use a very original idea. The back design is similar to the OnePlus 10, which was launched back in 2022.



The new renders are based on current rumors of the device, with the source claiming that the design is close to the final version Sony may launch. While that could mean the major elements won’t change, it’s very likely that some of the details will look differently.

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No changes in the front



Some of the images also show the front side of the phone. Unlike in the previous images, this time the design looks much more like Sony’s previous models.

The front camera in the new images is inside a relatively thick top bezel, which also houses a speaker. There’s another equally thick bezel at the bottom with the second speaker. 

Earlier leaked images of the device featured much thinner bezels and a punch-hole front camera. 

Great specs


Very little is known about the hardware of the Xperia 1 VIII, but rumor has it that the triple camera setup will get an upgrade. The ultrawide camera may remain the same, while the other two cameras may have updated sensors, including a larger telephoto camera sensor.

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It’s safe to assume that Sony will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and at least 12GB of RAM. That would allow the Xperia 1 VIII to compete with the Galaxy S26 and all other Android flagship phones on the market.

Finally, a refresh


It took quite a while, but Sony is finally redesigning its device, which could help it reach new fans. Of course, if the company also changes its pricing strategy and starts offering the Xperia 1 VIII at a competitive price, things could be even better.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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