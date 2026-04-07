New renders confirm Sony is finally redesigning its flagship smartphone
Sony Xperia 1 VIII is unrecognizable in the latest set of leaked renders.
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The Sony Xperia 1 VII for reference | Image by PhoneArena
After the bumpy ride with the Xperia 1 VII, Sony appears ready to make some big steps with its next flagship smartphone. We’ve already seen some controversial claims about the design of this year’s top-tier Xperia phone, which may end up being true.
New leaked renders of the Xperia 1 VIII further confirm that Sony is planning to redesign its flagship phone. Shared by Insider Sony on Twitter, the new images demonstrate a new camera island on the back of the device, which houses three cameras.
Some of the images also show the front side of the phone. Unlike in the previous images, this time the design looks much more like Sony’s previous models.
The front camera in the new images is inside a relatively thick top bezel, which also houses a speaker. There’s another equally thick bezel at the bottom with the second speaker.
Earlier leaked images of the device featured much thinner bezels and a punch-hole front camera.
Very little is known about the hardware of the Xperia 1 VIII, but rumor has it that the triple camera setup will get an upgrade. The ultrawide camera may remain the same, while the other two cameras may have updated sensors, including a larger telephoto camera sensor.
It’s safe to assume that Sony will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and at least 12GB of RAM. That would allow the Xperia 1 VIII to compete with the Galaxy S26 and all other Android flagship phones on the market.
It took quite a while, but Sony is finally redesigning its device, which could help it reach new fans. Of course, if the company also changes its pricing strategy and starts offering the Xperia 1 VIII at a competitive price, things could be even better.
Xperia 1 VIII appears in new renders
New leaked renders of the Xperia 1 VIII further confirm that Sony is planning to redesign its flagship phone. Shared by Insider Sony on Twitter, the new images demonstrate a new camera island on the back of the device, which houses three cameras.
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While the images demonstrate a major departure from Sony’s previous design, the company doesn’t seem to use a very original idea. The back design is similar to the OnePlus 10, which was launched back in 2022.
Leaked renders of the back of the Xperia 1 VIII | Images by @INSIDERSONY on Twitter
The new renders are based on current rumors of the device, with the source claiming that the design is close to the final version Sony may launch. While that could mean the major elements won’t change, it’s very likely that some of the details will look differently.
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No changes in the front
Leaked renders of the back of the Xperia 1 VIII | Images by @INSIDERSONY on Twitter
Some of the images also show the front side of the phone. Unlike in the previous images, this time the design looks much more like Sony’s previous models.
The front camera in the new images is inside a relatively thick top bezel, which also houses a speaker. There’s another equally thick bezel at the bottom with the second speaker.
Earlier leaked images of the device featured much thinner bezels and a punch-hole front camera.
Great specs
Very little is known about the hardware of the Xperia 1 VIII, but rumor has it that the triple camera setup will get an upgrade. The ultrawide camera may remain the same, while the other two cameras may have updated sensors, including a larger telephoto camera sensor.
What type of front design do you prefer on your phone?
It’s safe to assume that Sony will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and at least 12GB of RAM. That would allow the Xperia 1 VIII to compete with the Galaxy S26 and all other Android flagship phones on the market.
Finally, a refresh
It took quite a while, but Sony is finally redesigning its device, which could help it reach new fans. Of course, if the company also changes its pricing strategy and starts offering the Xperia 1 VIII at a competitive price, things could be even better.
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